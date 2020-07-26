Vivo X50: Shines with all-round performance even without Gimbal

Vivo X50 series which packs several premium features is one of them, infusing a dash of fresh optimism in the market. This month has brought some real good news to Indian smartphone lovers. The launch of the camera-centricseries which packs several premium features is one of them, infusing a dash of fresh optimism in the market.

There are three phones available for Indian users in this series. One of them, the X50 Pro, comes with the Gimbal camera system which delivers super-stabilisation in capturing photos and videos. This phone is priced at Rs 49,990.

The other two phones are priced a lot less. The X50 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 34,990, while the 8+256GB variant of X50 is priced at Rs 37,990.

Vivo has made the X50 available in two colour options -- glaze black and frost blue.

We reviewed the 8+128GB variant of X50 in frost blue colour for a few days. Here is how it fares.

As mentioned earlier, this is a camera-centric phone and even without the Gimbal system, it does not disappoint.

It has a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP + 13MP + 8MP + 5MP) which captures good quality photos that reflect colours quite accurately in great detail. The Optical Image Stabilisation system comes handy in providing stability and clarity. In fact, the camera system gives users a lot of options to shoot just like a pro.

The 48MP customised Sony IMX598 primary sensor snaps beautiful pictures. The effects that we saw with the Portrait mode were also quite commendable. There is also a pro Sports mode that makes it easier to take pictures of objects in motion.

Another good thing about the rear camera system is that there is not much quality loss even when using the super wide angle feature. Picture quality is not bad even in low-light conditions.

Moreover, it also gives the power of the 2x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom which are of great use in bringing details of distant objects.

The 32MP punch-hole front camera also gives you a plethora of options, especially in the portrait mode, to create selfies in ways that suit your needs. Creators may especially find the camera delightful for the Bokeh feature, beauty or the style options.

This phone does not only shine in the camera department. It features an AMOLED Display that supports HDR10+ standard. With a 90Hz display refresh rate, the 6.56-inch screen appears smooth for viewing videos and playing games.

Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, the phone houses a 4,200mAh battery. The good thing is that with the 33W FlashCharge 2.0, you can charge almost 60 per cent of the battery in just about 30 minutes.

The review found that both the in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition system unlock the phone accurately and super fast.

The thin bezels on the screen and the punch hole camera on the front, along with a glass matte back finish on the rear surface that steers clear of almost any finger smudges work well to give the phone a premium look. The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5.

Where the phone appeared to lack much specialisation was in the sound department. Moreover, the top quarter of the phone heated up a bit while using it at the time of charging. Using the camera for long also produced similar effects.

In terms of competition, the launch of OnePlus Nord at below Rs 30,000 may force consumers to weigh in their options more carefully.

Conclusion: Overall, we have found that with a great camera, fine display and the fast charging capability, Vivo X50 has the potential to give its competitors a run for their money unless the consumers become too price sensitive due to the Covid-19 impact.