Warzone Season 04 Update: New Map, Game Modes & Weapon Changes

Season 04 of Call of Duty: Warzone brings exciting updates that change how players experience Verdansk. From a brand-new location to updated game modes and weapon changes, this season has a lot to offer.

1. Map Changes

New area: The Overlook (replaces Burger Town and nearby spots).

Features: Cranes for climbing, ziplines for rooftops.

High-loot zones: Superstore, Quarry, The Overlook.

49 Buy Stations now on the map.

2. Game Modes

Clash (52v52) returns with Search & Destroy contract and power-ups.

WSOW mode is back for 3 weeks.

Casual Solos replaces standard Solos (includes bots + players).

3. Ranked & Weapons

New Ranked season with placement rewards.

Restricted: Launchers, Tracker perk, Body Shield.

LMGs: Better at long range.

SMGs: Improved for close combat.

ARs: Faster bullet speed.

Flash/Concussion grenades: Stronger.

Bandolier Wildcard: Removed.Season 04 brings new ways to play, new places to explore, and more balanced fights. Whether you're climbing The Overlook, trying Casual Solos, or jumping into Ranked, this season has something for everyone.