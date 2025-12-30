What Is Manus AI and Why Meta Bought It: The Big Picture Explained

Meta’s ambitions in artificial intelligence are no longer limited to chatbots, image generation, or basic assistants. The company is now firmly focused on building AI systems that can independently plan, execute, and complete complex tasks—much like a human worker. In that context, Meta’s acquisition of fast-growing AI start-up Manus marks a strategic step forward in its long-term AI roadmap.

The deal, which Meta has not disclosed financial details for, reflects the company’s desire to scale advanced automation across its consumer platforms and enterprise tools. From WhatsApp and Instagram to Meta AI and future smart devices, Meta is betting that autonomous AI agents will define the next phase of digital productivity.

At the centre of this move is Manus AI, a company known for developing general-purpose AI agents capable of handling multi-step workflows with minimal human input. Unlike traditional AI assistants that respond to prompts, Manus’ agents are designed to take initiative. They can conduct market research, analyse large datasets, write and debug code, and complete tasks end-to-end. Earlier this year, Manus drew global attention after launching its flagship agent and claiming it could outperform OpenAI’s DeepResearch in specific scenarios.

That rapid rise did not go unnoticed. Despite its young age, Manus reported remarkable growth, saying its annualised average revenue crossed $100 million within just eight months of launch. Its revenue run rate reportedly exceeded $125 million, supported by millions of users and business customers worldwide across free and paid subscription plans. For Meta, this combination of proven technology and commercial traction made Manus an attractive acquisition target.

Manus’ background also adds an interesting global dimension to the deal. The company originated within a Chinese start-up called Butterfly Effect, also known as Monica.Im, before spinning off as an independent entity. To support international expansion, Manus later relocated its headquarters to Singapore. Along the way, it secured $75 million in Series B funding led by Benchmark, with backing from major investors including Tencent and HongShan Capital Group. The company also partnered with Alibaba’s Qwen AI team, underlining its strong technical roots and global collaborations.

Following the acquisition, Meta has stressed continuity. Manus will continue operating its subscription-based services without disruption, and its existing products will remain available to users. Employees from Manus will join Meta’s AI teams, adding talent and expertise to initiatives spanning Llama models, AI-powered devices, and enterprise automation.

Manus CEO Xiao Hong said joining Meta provides the company with a more stable foundation while preserving its product vision and decision-making approach. For Meta, the acquisition delivers not just technology, but a tested framework for building autonomous AI agents at scale—something that could soon reshape how individuals and businesses use AI in everyday work.

As competition intensifies among global tech giants, Meta’s purchase of Manus signals a clear message: the future of AI lies in systems that don’t just assist, but act.