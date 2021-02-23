WhatsApp new privacy policy: What if you don't accept it

WhatsApp new privacy policy will go into effect on May 15. The Facebook-owned messaging platform was supposed to launch on January 8 but decided to delay it after receiving severe criticism globally.

As of May 15, you will be asked to accept the new privacy policy. But what if you don't? WhatsApp has explained what will happen if you do not accept it and has also given users options.



If you do not accept the new privacy policy before May 15, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not fully use the application as certain functionalities will be removed if you do not accept the new policy. For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications in the application, but you will not be able to read or send messages.



WhatsApp has said that it can still accept updates after May 15.



Also, you can export your chat history on your Android smartphones and iPhones and download a report from your account before May 15. If you plan to delete your account on iPhone, Android or KaiOS, WhatsApp has pointed out that it is irreversible. WhatsApp will erase your message history will be erased, you will be removed from all WhatsApp groups, and your WhatsApp backup will also be deleted. Since the process is irreversible, WhatsApp expects you to "reconsider."







The messaging app is adding some new features that will help users understand the new policy and dispel misinformation about it, including an in-app banner and status updates.