Live
- TGTET aspirants flag concern over exam centre locations
- Soon, modern sub-registrar offices set to dot all over TG
- RPF rescues 1,385 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’
- TGSRTC to run 6,432 Sankranti special buses
- Seethakka to launch mobile fish outlets on Jan 3
- Vijayanand takes charge as CS
- TG govt out to bring more acreage under irrigation at low cost: Uttam
- 2K teachers instructing benches, walls in 2,097 schools in TG: UDISE+ report
- Hyderabad: City rings in New Year 2025 in style amid strict security
- Teetotallers raise a toast with chocolates, cakes on NY bash
Just In
WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI Services to all users in India
Highlights
New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay...
New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect.
With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement. Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.
There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI. With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS