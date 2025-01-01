  • Menu
WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI Services to all users in India

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has lifted the limit from onboarding UPI users for the third-party app provider WhatsApp Pay with immediate effect.

With this development, WhatsApp Pay can now extend UPI services to its entire user base in India, NPCI said in a statement. Previously, NPCI had permitted WhatsApp Pay to expand its UPI user base in a phased manner, it added.

There was a cap of 100 million users which has been lifted by NPCI. With this notification, it said, NPCI is removing the limit restrictions on user onboarding on WhatsApp Pay.

