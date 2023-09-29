WhatsApp to stop working on older phones! How to check compatibility

WhatApp has now become a daily requirement for its users. The variety of devices the app works on is enormous, as all Android, iOS and KaiOS users can use the app and access its new updates. However, WhatsApp keeps changing its operating system requirements occasionally, making some older devices incompatible to work with the app. Recently, WhatsApp has announced new device OS requirements for its app, so check whether your Android device supports WhatsApp or not.

WhatsApp compatible devices

According to the WhatsApp support blog post, there have been some changes in the operating system requirements for Android devices. Now, WhatsApp will only work on Android version 5.0 or higher devices. Previously, the app was compatible with Android version 4.1, but now the requirements have been changed. The changes will take effect from October 24, 2023. Therefore, if you have a smartphone that does not support Android version 5, upgrade the device to a compatible one to meet the eligibility requirements.

WhatsApp plans to notify and remind users before discontinuing support for the Android version. Through the notification, users will be recommended to transition to a compatible device to access WhatsApp and all its new features.



According to a report by MySmartPrice, WhatsApp is changing its app requirements for security reasons. Smartphones running older versions of Android are said to be helpless when protecting them from security attacks. Another possible reason would be to introduce new and advanced application features. Various smartphones cannot work with some high-end features. Therefore, these changes were made to improve users' experience so that they can experience all the features of WhatsApp.



Apple iPhones with iOS 12 and higher could support WhatsApp, and for KaiOS, version 2.5.0 or higher would be required. For iOS and KaiOS devices, no changes have been made so far. If you do not know your smartphone's Android version, you can simply go to the settings and check the "About phone" section.