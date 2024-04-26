WhatsApp Update: Green-Themed Interface Rolled Out for iOS Users

WhatsApp recently introduced design changes to its app, resulting in a greener interface for users. While some have welcomed the update, many users have expressed dissatisfaction with the new look.



As one of the most widely used applications globally, any alterations to WhatsApp's interface, no matter how subtle, attract attention. The instant messaging app initiated subtle modifications to its interface for iOS users, transitioning from the traditional blue theme to a green one. Although the rollout began in February, users in India have recently started receiving the update. Opinions about WhatsApp's revamped appearance are flooding social media platforms, with many users expressing their discontent.



The transition to a green-themed interface is particularly noticeable for iOS users in India. While WhatsApp on Android devices has always sported a green interface, iPhones typically featured a vibrant blue theme. With the recent update, various elements within the app, from the status bar to the chat-list window, have undergone design alterations.



Although the rollout commenced earlier this year, the update has now reached a wider audience. Alongside the interface changes, even the hyperlinks shared within the app now appear in green instead of blue.



Meta had earlier disclosed that the changes were to bring a "modern, new experience to WhatsApp and make it more accessible as well as easier to use."



"We’ve made some changes to how WhatsApp looks and feels, including spacing, colours, icons and more. These changes bring a modern, new experience to WhatsApp and make it more accessible and easier to use," as reported by The Sun.



However, the update is not optional, and all users will eventually transition to the greener interface, irrespective of their preferences. Some users have already taken to social media platforms to voice their dislike for the new colour scheme.



It's essential to note that not all users have received the update yet, so if your WhatsApp screen remains blue-themed, you're among the minority. Nevertheless, anticipate a transition to the green interface in the near future.

