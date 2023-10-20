WhatsApp Update: Now get two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone

The Meta Platforms-owned application will implement a feature allowing multiple accounts to be opened on one smartphone. And yes, according to today's WhatsApp blog, you can open two accounts on one smartphone. And no, if you want to know, you won't have to log out of one to look at the other account, which is a real blessing. The WhatsApp update has already begun to be implemented, and little by little, it will reach everyone.



In its blog, WhatsApp stated, "Today, we're introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place."



If you want to know the process necessary to set up the second account, know that you will need a second phone number and a SIM card or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. Yeah, that doesn't sound very appealing, but there you go, leave it or add it.



How to open a second WhatsApp account on your smartphone



Go to WhatsApp, open the settings function, click the arrow next to your name and click "Add account." It is better to review and correct the privacy and notification settings of each account properly, as they can be critical.

With so many fakes circulating, WhatsApp warned users only to use the official WhatsApp app and not download imitations or fake versions to get more smartphone accounts. WhatsApp frowns upon anyone who tries to link it to a series of questionable clones with some nifty features that are far from secure. WhatsApp can even impose sanctions on its subscribers who do that.