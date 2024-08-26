WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Rollout AR Video Call Effects and Filters for iOS Users

WhatsApp is expanding its video calling capabilities by introducing AR (Augmented Reality) features, which are now available to iOS users. These tools, previously in beta testing for Android, are designed to enhance personalization and interactivity during video calls. The latest update aims to make virtual interactions more engaging and visually appealing, reflecting WhatsApp's commitment to continuously improving user experience.



AR Features for iOS Users

The new AR features include dynamic facial filters that allow users to personalize their appearance in real time. These filters enable users to adjust the colour tone of their video feed on the fly, offering greater control over their visual presentation. In addition to facial filters, WhatsApp has introduced a background editing feature. This tool allows users to blur their environment or replace it with one of several pre-designed backgrounds provided by WhatsApp. These additions bring a new level of customization to video calls, making them more enjoyable and tailored to individual preferences.

Improved Visibility with Low-Light Mode

One of the most practical updates in this rollout is the low-light mode toggle. This feature improves visibility during video calls in poorly lit environments. With a simple switch, users can enhance the lighting quality of their video feed, ensuring clearer communication even in dimly lit spaces. This is particularly useful for evening calls or for those who frequently find themselves in low-light conditions. The low-light mode adds a layer of convenience, enabling users to have better-quality video calls without needing additional lighting setups.

Introducing WhatsApp's Touch-Up Mode



WhatsApp has also added a touch-up mode, which applies a subtle, natural-looking filter to smooth out skin imperfections. This feature is perfect for users who want to look their best during important discussions or casual chats, without the need for elaborate lighting or makeup. The touch-up mode enhances users' visuals, adding a touch of polish and playfulness to their virtual interactions. It’s an ideal feature for anyone looking to boost their on-screen appearance with minimal effort.



Seamless Experience with Automatic Settings

Another user-friendly addition is WhatsApp's ability to remember previous configuration settings when starting a new video call. This means that once you’ve set your preferred background or colour filter, you won’t have to readjust it for every call. WhatsApp will automatically apply the last-used settings, saving you time and ensuring a consistent experience across your video calls.

These enhancements underline WhatsApp's ongoing effort to provide its users with advanced tools for better communication, ensuring that the app remains at the forefront of messaging and video calling innovation. With these new features, WhatsApp continues to evolve, offering a richer, more interactive experience for its users.