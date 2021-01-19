Will PUBG Mobile India Launch Today? Find Out

PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Following the above updates, many PUBG fans across India are looking forward to the actual game launch on Tuesday. Will PUBG Mobile India launch in India on Tuesday? Can PUBG fans access the game on the first day of its release? Fans of real games ask question after question as the game's release date approaches.

The speculation came after previous updates suggested PUBG Mobile India will launch in India on January 19 real action game.

Previously, some reports also claimed that PUBG Mobile India would relaunch in the second and third week of January. Still, some other reports stated that PUBG Mobile India is highly unlikely to launch in India before March. A video on YouTube claimed that PUBG Mobile India could be released anytime between January 15-19.

It should be noted that a trailer has been released that talks about a possible PUBG Mobile India launch. Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly awaiting PUBG Mobile India's launch, and speculation about the relaunch is likely to continue.

Last year in December, PUBG Corporation made headlines by making two significant announcements that raised the hopes of thousands of PUBG fans in India. Parent company Krafton Inc recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as the new country manager for India, sending a message that PUBG Mobile India's launch was on the cards. According to media reports, Krafton Inc brought in four more people to the team to handle PUBG Mobile India's launch. It is known that these four members were part of Tencent, the company that has the rights to the global version of PUBG Mobile.

However, PUBG Corporation and the Government of India have not made any official statement regarding the game's relaunch so far. Meanwhile, it should be noted that FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) will be released on January 26.