Wordle Answer for October 10 (#1574): Clues, Hints & Solution – LEVER

Highlights
Looking for today’s Wordle answer for October 10, 2025 (Puzzle #1574)? Get hints, clues, and the full solution.
Wordle is a free online word game where you have six chances to guess a five-letter word.
Green = Correct letter, correct spot
Yellow = Correct letter, wrong spot
Gray = Letter not in the word
Tips:
You can start with any word. A popular one is "trace".
Wordle is owned by the New York Times.
It's available for free, but stats and extra features need a subscription.
Today’s Wordle (#1574 – Friday, October 10):
It’s a noun
Something you pull
Has 2 vowels (E, E)
The letter E appears twice
Starts with L
Definition: A bar used to pry or lift something
Answer: LEVER
