Wordle Answer for October 10 (#1574): Clues, Hints & Solution – LEVER

Wordle is a free online word game where you have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

Green = Correct letter, correct spot

Yellow = Correct letter, wrong spot

Gray = Letter not in the word

Tips:

You can start with any word. A popular one is "trace".

Wordle is owned by the New York Times.

It's available for free, but stats and extra features need a subscription.

Today’s Wordle (#1574 – Friday, October 10):

It’s a noun

Something you pull

Has 2 vowels (E, E)

The letter E appears twice

Starts with L

Definition: A bar used to pry or lift something

Answer: LEVER