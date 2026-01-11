Probe begins after aircraft makes emergency landing in Odisha

The teams from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on Sunday, began a probe into the crash landing of the nine-seater aircraft of India One Air that made an emergency landing at Jalda near Rourkela in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

As per reports, the state government facilitated the teams to reach Rourkela on Sunday by providing a helicopter and other necessary arrangements for inspection and investigation at the accident site to find out the causes behind the emergency landing of the aircraft.

Speaking to media persons, the Odisha's Commerce and Transport Department's Principal Secretary, Usha Padhee, said the state government is closely monitoring the situation following the aircraft accident.

On Sunday, Padhee visited the accident site and reviewed the situation on the ground in coordination with district administration, police authorities, and officials of the concerned departments.

She assessed the rescue operations, medical response, and safety measures initiated immediately after the incident.

The Principal Secretary also said that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is personally monitoring the developments and has issued clear directions to ensure prompt medical assistance, logistical support, and coordinated administrative action for all affected persons.

She also added that a two-member medical team has been deputed to Rourkela to continuously monitor the condition of the injured, and emergency medical facilities have been activated at the district level.

The aircraft, operated by India One Air, was a Cessna Caravan (208B), that took off from Bhubaneswar at around 12:27 p.m. on Saturday with four passengers and two crew members on board, was scheduled to arrive at Rourkela at 1:19 p.m.

However, due to some mid-air emergency, the aircraft crash landed on an open field at Jalda near Rourkela.

All six persons on board sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, two injured passengers -- Savita Agrawal and Sunil Agrawal -- were airlifted to Mumbai for advanced medical treatment at their own request and as per medical advice.

Their condition is stable and out of danger, with no threat to life.

Meanwhile, four others injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at the Jaiprakash Hospital and Research Centre Private Limited in Rourkela.

The condition of one of the other injured passengers, Susanta Kumar Biswal, who has sustained head injuries and has been suffering from other co-morbidities, is said to be critical.