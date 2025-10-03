Live
Wordle Answer Today (October 3, Puzzle #1567) — SPASM
Highlights
Find the Wordle answer for October 3 (Puzzle #1567): SPASM. Read the simple hints and meaning — a sudden muscle movement like a twitch or cramp.
The Wordle answer for October 3 is SPASM. It means a sudden muscle movement, like a twitch or cramp.
How to Play Wordle
Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word. You have six tries.
- Green = right letter, right place
- Yellow = right letter, wrong place
- Grey = letter not in the word
These hints help you find the word step by step.
Today’s Clues
- Starts with S
- Ends with M
- Has one vowel
Means an involuntary muscle movement
