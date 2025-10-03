Wordle Answer Today (October 3, Puzzle #1567) — SPASM

The Wordle answer for October 3 is SPASM. It means a sudden muscle movement, like a twitch or cramp.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word. You have six tries.

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Grey = letter not in the word

These hints help you find the word step by step.

Today’s Clues

Starts with S

Ends with M

Has one vowel

Means an involuntary muscle movement