Wordle Answer Today (October 3, Puzzle #1567) — SPASM

Wordle Answer Today (October 3, Puzzle #1567) — SPASM
Wordle Answer Today (October 3, Puzzle #1567) — SPASM

Find the Wordle answer for October 3 (Puzzle #1567): SPASM. Read the simple hints and meaning — a sudden muscle movement like a twitch or cramp.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily game where you guess a five-letter word. You have six tries.

  • Green = right letter, right place
  • Yellow = right letter, wrong place
  • Grey = letter not in the word

These hints help you find the word step by step.

Today’s Clues

  • Starts with S
  • Ends with M
  • Has one vowel

Means an involuntary muscle movement

