People’s victory: Raj LoP on SC’s Aravali ruling

Jaipur: Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully has welcomed the stay order issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court on the matter related to the definition of the Aravalli mountain range.

Calling the order a major victory for the people’s collective struggle and for environmental protection, Jully said it has come at a crucial time when public anger against illegal mining is intensifying across the state.

Jully said that the Aravalli Range is the jewel of Rajasthan, which shields the state’s identity and security.

“It is unfortunate that under the BJP government, the mining mafia is attempting to erase this jewel and turn it into dust under their feet,” he said.

Jully informed that the ‘Save Aravalli Public Awareness Campaign’ began on Saturday with a march and protest in Alwar, while citizens, activists, and the Congress party were registering their protests in different parts of the state.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Monday, granting a stay on its previous ruling, validates and strengthens this public movement, he added.

Issuing a stern warning, he said that selling off ‘Mother Aravali’ or allowing harm to Sariska Tiger Reserve would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“For us, Aravalli is not just a mountain, but it is like a mother. The people of Alwar and Rajasthan will never forgive those who attempt to sell off Mother Aravalli,” he said.

He added that the struggle will continue until the Aravalli range is fully protected.

Jully expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will soon deliver a historic and final verdict in favour of conserving the ancient mountain range.

Reiterating his commitment, he said Sariska is the “crown of Alwar” and will be saved at all costs, and emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone trying to compromise the ecological integrity of Sariska or the Aravali landscape. With the Supreme Court’s intervention, Jully said that the public’s voice has been strengthened, and the resolve to protect Rajasthan’s natural heritage has become evenstronger.