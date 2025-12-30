MP Police bust interstate gang; 32 held during raid

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Police, on Monday, busted an inter-state gang involved in theft incidents in multiple states, including Mumbai and Rajasthan, and have arrested 32 people from Bhopal, officials said.

Harinarayanchari Mishra, Bhopal Police Commissioner, told IANS that based on reports from multiple states, the police carried out a successful operation dismantling a multi-state criminal network.

Mishra told that the police have recovered more than a dozen mobile phones, two-wheelers and some other electronic equipments.

He said that the accused persons were involved in various other criminal activities in Madhya Pradesh and several other states across the country.

“Reports were received that the gang was executing crimes, including theft in Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra. They were also involved in theft incidents in Rajasthan and in southern states as well,” Mishra added. The Police Commissioner also said that when the police team conducted a raid in Nishatpura area in Bhopal late on Sunday, criminals attempted to create unrest, however, the operation was successfully carried out and the accused persons were arrested.

“They (accused) tried to attack the police team, using women and children as shield, but police personnel were fully prepared to handle the situation. It is a large network of thieves and they were executing crimes in an organised manner,” Mishra added.

The Police Commissioner said the gang tried to shield Raju Irani, who is said be the mastermind of the network.

Irani was also involved in various other criminal activities and multiple cases have been registered in Bhopal and other parts of the state, he added. He also said that the accused persons are being questioned.

“We (Madhya Pradesh Police) are trying to find out other members of the gang network who are present in other states and targeting the people. Once they are questioned, inputs will be shared with police from multiples states so that they can be identified and arrested,” Mishra added.