World Asthma Day 2025: Know more about the unseen threat lurking in your indoor air

Asthma affects over 30 million people in India, accounting for nearly half of all asthma-related deaths worldwide, according to the Global Burden of Disease report. While conversations around respiratory health often focus on outdoor air pollution, an invisible and often neglected culprit is closer to home: indoor air quality.

Indoor air can be up to 10 times worse, rife with allergens like dust mites, pollen, pet dander, and VOCs. These particles thrive in enclosed spaces that may trigger allergies and respiratory discomfort. On World Asthma Day, Dalila El Zein, Dyson Senior Research Engineer, shared with The Hans India how improving the air we breathe inside our homes may reduce exposure to harmful allergens and create healthier spaces for individuals with asthma and allergies.

The hidden dangers of indoor allergens

One may think that when you are indoors, you are safe from allergies. Unfortunately, this is not true. Allergens present inside our homes can trigger nasal congestion, sneezing, asthma flare-ups, and skin irritations, causing discomfort in the respiratory system and skin.

Surprisingly, there is a widespread lack of awareness about the role indoor allergens play. The Dyson Global Dust Study 2023 found that 60% of people don’t associate household dust with asthma symptoms. With allergens being influenced by seasonality, habits, and cleaning methods, it’s crucial to rethink how we prevent them from accumulating indoors.

Look for potential triggers in your home

Indoor allergens don’t always originate indoors; they often hitch a ride on clothing, shoes, or pets and settle into our homes. During the dust mite breeding season, which takes place between May and October, female mites may lay between 60-100 eggs, increasing allergen levels in mattresses and upholstery.. The Dyson Global Dust Study 2022 also revealed that 1 in 5 people wear shoes indoors, while 2 in 3 don’t change clothes upon entering. These everyday habits unknowingly invite allergens in. Simple changes, such as removing shoes and changing clothes after returning home, can drastically limit the introduction of allergens into the home.

Cleaning smarter

Many people don’t realise that traditional cleaning methods, like using a broom and cloth, often stir up dust particles, releasing them into the air and making allergies worse. Instead of eliminating allergens, these methods may end up spreading them further.

Vacuuming with devices equipped with advanced filtration systems is far more effective. HEPA filtration technology, such as that found in Dyson vacuum cleaners, is engineered to capture 99.99% of microscopic particles, ensuring allergens are removed from floors, upholstery, and mattresses rather than floating back into the air.

Additionally, consider these proactive cleaning practices:

Use damp cloths for dusting: Unlike dry dusting, which redistributes allergens, damp cloths trap particles effectively.

Unlike dry dusting, which redistributes allergens, damp cloths trap particles effectively. Vacuum regularly: Don’t limit vacuuming to the floors; prioritize overlooked areas like sofas, cushions, and mattresses to tackle allergen hotspots.

Don’t limit vacuuming to the floors; prioritize overlooked areas like sofas, cushions, and mattresses to tackle allergen hotspots. Vacuum when allergy sufferers aren’t present: This prevents immediate exposure to disturbed allergens during cleaning.

By adopting smarter cleaning routines, you can significantly reduce allergen buildup and create a healthier environment indoors.

Ventilate your home without letting allergens in

While opening windows may seem like a natural choice to freshen your space, it can also welcome outdoor allergens inside. A more strategic solution? Invest in an air purifier.

Dyson air purifiers efficiently capture airborne particles and allergens, helping create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment. They are equipped with advanced filtration systems that remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. They project purified air throughout the room to ensure thorough coverage. Built-in intelligent sensors monitor air quality in real time, automatically adjusting performance based on pollution levels, and keeping users informed. This proactive approach empowers you to stay ahead of allergen spikes and breathe easier every day.

By addressing both airborne allergens and indoor contamination, purifiers help create a space where everyone, especially individuals prone to allergies, can breathe easier.

A call for cleaner air

This World Asthma Day, let’s challenge the misconception that staying indoors protects us from allergens. Indoor air quality plays a vital role in respiratory health, and proactive measures, like smarter cleaning tools and advanced air purification, can make a significant impact.

Every breath matters. With the right habits and technology, it’s possible to reclaim your indoor spaces and transform them into havens for better health and well-being. A cleaner home means healthier air and a healthier home.