World Environment Day: Gadgets that help you build a healthier home
This World Environment Day, we're reminded that the environment we live in begins at home. With rising pollution levels and indoor air often more polluted than what’s outside, ensuring clean air in our homes has never been more important. At Dyson, we believe that protecting the environment also means protecting the air we breathe. Our advanced air purification technology is designed to reduce indoor pollutants and allergens, helping create healthier living spaces for all. Explore Dyson's range of gadgets designed to improve indoor air quality, making it easier to breathe and helping to transform your home into a haven of clean air for World Environment Day and every day.
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™
Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle various cleaning challenges, from dust and spills to stubborn stains. With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris. The vacuum cleaner features Dyson's 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don't escape its cleaning prowess. Moreover, the included Hair screw tool makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets, as it efficiently collects hair without tangling around the brush. This World Environment Day, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine is available at Dyson stores as well as on Dyson.in for INR 55,900.
Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor cleaner
The Dyson WashG1™ wet floor is designed for hygienic and effortless cleaning. It tackles wet and dry debris in one go, leaving floors with a barefoot-clean feel. With a 1-litre clean water tank and advanced hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies, it ensures every corner of their new space is spotless. Covering up to 3,100 sq. ft. on a single charge, it’s perfect for maintaining a fresh and inviting home, making it an ideal addition to their happily-ever-after. Priced at INR 64,900, the Dyson WashG1™ cord-free wet floor is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.
With advanced features like HEPA + active carbon filters, Dyson Purifiers automatically detect pollutants in the room and effectively remove them from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection and is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq.ft. Alongside powerful projection, it is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise, making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, it is undoubtedly an ideal present that combines health and enhances your living room. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/ Satin silver) is available at Dyson stores and on Dyson.in for INR 68,900, making it a thoughtful investment for a healthier home.