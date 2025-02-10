  • Menu
Wyld Fangs Secure Strong Spot in BGIS 2025 The Grind Round 2

Wyld Fangs, led by top players like Scoutop, Sensei, Saif, Anuj, and Tracegod, secured a spot in Round 2 of BGIS 2025 The Grind. The team ranked second in Group D with 187 points, showcasing impressive consistency over four days of competition from February 5 to 8.

The top eight teams from the overall scoreboard, including Wyld Fangs, advanced to Round 2. Meanwhile, the ninth to sixteenth-ranked teams qualified for Round 1.

Group D Leaderboard:

1. Team VST – 242 points

2. Wyld Fangs – 187 points

3. Team OMG – 169 points

4. DO OR DIE – 149 points

5. Team Cosmic – 148 points

6. Genxfm – 142 points

7. Alibaba Raiders – 142 points

8. Autobotz – 130 points

9. Team Hope – 119 points

10. TMG – 119 points

11. Aerobotz – 115 points

12. Team Empire – 114 points

13. Team E4E – 113 points

14. T6 – 102 points

15. Team M4 – 102 points

16. Jubilant Divine – 72 points

Key Highlights:

  • Team VST led the group with 242 points, claiming five Chicken Dinners and 157 kills.
  • Wyld Fangs earned two Chicken Dinners and 135 kills, showing strong teamwork, with Tracegod, Scoutop, and Saif shining throughout the event.
  • Other top teams like Team OMG, DO OR DIE, and Team Cosmic also performed well, finishing in the top five.

Round 2 of the BGIS will start on February 16, featuring 512 teams, including the top teams from Groups C and D of The Grind. The competition is heating up as teams battle for a spot in Round 3.

