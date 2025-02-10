Wyld Fangs Secure Strong Spot in BGIS 2025 The Grind Round 2

Wyld Fangs, led by top players like Scoutop, Sensei, Saif, Anuj, and Tracegod, secured a spot in Round 2 of BGIS 2025 The Grind. The team ranked second in Group D with 187 points, showcasing impressive consistency over four days of competition from February 5 to 8.

The top eight teams from the overall scoreboard, including Wyld Fangs, advanced to Round 2. Meanwhile, the ninth to sixteenth-ranked teams qualified for Round 1.

Group D Leaderboard:

1. Team VST – 242 points

2. Wyld Fangs – 187 points

3. Team OMG – 169 points

4. DO OR DIE – 149 points

5. Team Cosmic – 148 points

6. Genxfm – 142 points

7. Alibaba Raiders – 142 points

8. Autobotz – 130 points

9. Team Hope – 119 points

10. TMG – 119 points

11. Aerobotz – 115 points

12. Team Empire – 114 points

13. Team E4E – 113 points

14. T6 – 102 points

15. Team M4 – 102 points

16. Jubilant Divine – 72 points

Key Highlights:

Team VST led the group with 242 points, claiming five Chicken Dinners and 157 kills.

Wyld Fangs earned two Chicken Dinners and 135 kills, showing strong teamwork, with Tracegod, Scoutop, and Saif shining throughout the event.

Other top teams like Team OMG, DO OR DIE, and Team Cosmic also performed well, finishing in the top five.

Round 2 of the BGIS will start on February 16, featuring 512 teams, including the top teams from Groups C and D of The Grind. The competition is heating up as teams battle for a spot in Round 3.