X Introduces Advanced Search Filters for Premium iOS Users

To elevate user experience, X, spearheaded by Elon Musk, has unveiled a robust search filter feature tailored for premium iOS users. This latest offering aims to revolutionize how users navigate the platform, allowing them to finely tune searches based on specific criteria such as date, language, location, and more.



Announcement and Implementation



X designer Andrea Conway took to the platform to announce the rollout of the v1 search filters, which are currently exclusively available for premium iOS users. This development underscores X's commitment to delivering personalized and efficient search functionalities to its discerning users.

Expansion of Audio and Video Call Feature



In a parallel development, X has expanded its audio and video call feature, previously accessible only to Premium subscribers, to a broader user base. Originally launched as a premium offering, this feature is now accessible to all users, irrespective of their subscription status. By democratizing communication tools, X aims to foster inclusivity and enhance user engagement across the platform. In a recent update shared by X engineer Enrique Barragan and CEO Linda Yaccarino, the platform is extending this capability to a broader user base, transcending the Premium subscription constraints.

we’re slowly rolling out audio and video calling to non premium users, try it out! now you can also choose allow calls from everyone https://t.co/LLH1PwiIg2 pic.twitter.com/LH3HMsAXnv — Enrique (@enriquebrgn) February 23, 2024

Unlocking the Power of Advanced Search



The newly introduced advanced search feature equips users with the tools to delve into their extensive repository of posts and locate specific content with ease. Available to users accessing X.com, this feature offers a nuanced refinement of search results, enabling users to tailor their searches according to various parameters.

Utilizing Advanced Search: Tips and Tricks



1. Input your search query in the search bar on X.com.

2. Navigate to Advanced Search, located under Search filters on the results page, or access it through More options and then Advanced Search.

3. Customize your search parameters as desired.

4. Click Search to reveal refined results.

Refining Your Search: Tips and Tricks



Users can leverage advanced search filters to refine results based on multiple criteria, including words, people, places, and dates. By strategically combining these filters, users can precisely pinpoint specific content, enhancing their search experience significantly.

With the introduction of advanced search filters, X aims to provide premium iOS users with a seamless and personalized exploration of their content. By offering powerful search capabilities, X endeavours to ensure that users can quickly locate the content they seek, thereby enriching their overall platform experience.