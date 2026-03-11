Xiaomi India Launches Xiaomi 17 Series Co-engineered with Leica with Breakthrough LOFIC Sensor Technology

Xiaomi India today unveiled the Xiaomi 17 Series, introducing Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, its latest flagship smartphones designed to deliver powerful performance, advanced Leica imaging, and long-lasting battery life in refined designs built for everyday use.

Built around the idea that flagship smartphones should not require trade-offs, the Xiaomi 17 Series brings together performance, endurance, and professional imaging in devices engineered to move effortlessly with modern lifestyles. Whether capturing moments, creating content, or powering through a full day of work and entertainment, the series is designed to deliver a complete flagship experience without compromise.

At the centre of the Xiaomi 17 Series is Xiaomi’s expanded collaboration with Leica, which now evolves into a strategic co-creation model. The partnership extends beyond joint research and development to shape the entire imaging experience, from optical design and sensor technology to color science and creative workflows.

“With the Xiaomi 17 Series, we focused on engineering flagship devices that combine powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and professional-grade imaging in designs that feel natural to use every day." said Sandeep Singh Arora, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India. The Xiaomi 17 delivers a well-rounded flagship experience in a stunning compact form factor, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra pushes the boundaries of smartphone photography with breakthrough innovations like LOFIC sensor technology and continuous optical zoom co-engineered with Leica.”

Xiaomi 17: The Flagship That Is Engineered To Perfection

The Xiaomi 17 is designed for users who want a no-compromise flagship in a device that feels natural to carry and use throughout the day. Featuring a 16cms display within a refined, easy-to-hold design, the device delivers an immersive viewing experience while remaining comfortable to use one-handed.

Ultra-thin bezels enabled by advanced LIPO manufacturing and Xiaomi’s refined Golden Arc design allow the display to stretch edge-to-edge while ensuring the device sits comfortably in the palm. At 191g and 8.06mm thin, Xiaomi 17 balances portability with performance, making it ideal for everyday moments such as messaging on the commute, browsing, capturing quick photos, or switching between work and entertainment.

Durability remains essential for a device used across a wide range of environments. Xiaomi 17 features Xiaomi Guardian Structure, combining a strengthened aluminium frame, Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, and IP68+69 protection for reliability in everyday conditions.

Battery life has traditionally been one of the biggest compromises in smaller flagship smartphones. Xiaomi addresses this with a 6330mAh battery, enabled by Xiaomi’s next-generation Surge Battery technology featuring an industry-leading 16 percent silicon content. This advanced battery architecture delivers significantly higher energy density, allowing users to comfortably power through demanding days of video streaming, photography, navigation, gaming, and productivity.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the World's fastest Mobile System-on-a-chip, Xiaomi 17 delivers fast and responsive performance whether editing photos, switching between multiple apps, or playing graphics-intensive games. With 100W HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging, users can quickly recharge and return to their day with minimal interruption.

Photography remains central to the Xiaomi 17 experience. The device features a triple 50MP Leica camera system designed to capture everyday moments with professional quality. Leica optics and color science deliver natural tones and rich detail across lighting conditions, whether capturing portraits, documenting travel experiences, or shooting in low light.

A Leica 60mm floating telephoto lens enables portrait photography, macro shots from as close as 10cm, and up to 20x AI-powered zoom, offering creative flexibility across a wide range of scenarios. For content creators and everyday communication, the 50MP front camera with advanced autofocus ensures clear selfies, video calls, and vlogs.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Redefining the Smartphone Camera

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra continues Xiaomi’s legacy of pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography. From introducing the first 1-inch sensor in partnership with Leica to advancing telephoto imaging, Xiaomi’s Ultra series has consistently expanded what mobile cameras can achieve.

With Xiaomi 17 Ultra, the focus shifts from simply increasing sensor size to improving how light itself is captured and processed.

At the core of the device is Xiaomi’s first 1-inch LOFIC main camera sensor, designed to deliver exceptional dynamic range and image clarity. Traditional smartphone cameras often struggle in scenes with extreme contrast, such as sunsets, night cityscapes, or indoor environments with bright highlights and deep shadows. In these situations, cameras typically have to choose between preserving highlight detail or capturing shadow information. With LOFIC technology, Xiaomi 17 Ultra is able to capture both with remarkable precision, helping users capture scenes across lighting conditions, from bright daylight to moments that truly rule the night, while preserving the full depth and detail of every frame.

LOFIC technology dramatically increases the sensor’s full-well capacity, allowing it to capture bright highlights and deep shadows simultaneously without sacrificing detail. The result is one of the widest dynamic ranges ever achieved on a smartphone, producing images that more closely reflect how the human eye perceives light.

Complementing the main camera is a Leica 200MP telephoto system featuring a 75–100mm mechanical optical zoom. The system introduces continuous, stepless optical zoom, allowing photographers to adjust focal length smoothly rather than switching between fixed zoom levels. This provides greater flexibility when framing portraits, capturing street scenes from a distance, or zooming in on faraway subjects such as wildlife, architecture, or live events.

Built to Leica APO optical standards, the system minimizes chromatic aberration and preserves clarity across the zoom range.

For video creators, Xiaomi 17 Ultra also supports Dolby Vision and ACES Log recording at up to 4K 120fps, enabling cinematic video capture directly from a smartphone.

Flagship Performance and Display

Both Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra feature advanced OLED displays with up to 3,500nits peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even under bright outdoor conditions. A 1–120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling and responsive interactions while optimizing power efficiency, and DC dimming helps reduce eye strain during extended use.

Despite its advanced imaging system, Xiaomi 17 Ultra maintains a refined design at 8.29mm thin and 218.4g, making it Xiaomi's slimmest Ultra yet. The device features a 6000mAh battery with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging, ensuring creators and power users can shoot, edit, and share content throughout the day.

The Xiaomi 17 Series brings together powerful hardware, advanced imaging, and thoughtful design, delivering flagship smartphones built to support the way people live, create, and stay connected.

Pricing and availability:

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra will be available starting at an effective price of ₹1,29,999, including up to ₹10,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI, or ₹14,444 per month for 9 months. As part of the Early Bird offer from 13th to 17th March, customers purchasing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will receive the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro worth ₹19,999 at no additional cost*.

The Xiaomi 17 starts at ₹89,999, or ₹9,999 per month for 9 months. Customers can also take advantage of the ‘Never Run Out’ launch offer, where the 512GB variant will be available at the price of the 256GB variant. During the Early Bird period, customers can also receive a Free Phone Damage Protection Plan worth ₹9,999.

Both devices also unlock a range of premium partner benefits, including 4 months of Spotify Premium, 3 months of Google AI Pro, 3 months of YouTube Premium, and Jio benefits worth ₹31,500**.

The Xiaomi 17 Series will be available across Amazon.in, mi.com , and Xiaomi retail stores starting 18th March 2026.

*Valid while stocks last

**Applicable for new users only