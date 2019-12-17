Your Phone App on Windows 10 Lets Android Users Make Phone Calls from PC

Microsoft has come with a solution where you need not shift between Windows PC and Android smartphone. The tech giant has launched a new Your Phone app for Windows 10, so you need not keep the phone near you when you have to carry on a conversation, view photos and notifications.

Earlier the feature was available to select Android handsets, mostly Samsung Galaxy devices. Now, the Calls feature in the 'Your Phone' app is now compatible with all Android phones.

Initially, Microsoft claimed that the 'Your Phone' app is compatible with all Android phones, the company clarified that while this is an announcement of general availability, the feature is still being deployed via a 'gradual roll out'.





Thank you #WindowsInsiders for your feedback over the last couple of months. Today, we're pleased to announce the general availability of the #YourPhone app Calls feature, which allows you to receive and make phone calls on your PC: https://t.co/m47kLcXgbS pic.twitter.com/4GuIOXjR71 — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) December 11, 2019

This is just the calling feature, other features like Text messaging and the Phone Screen that enables users to control their phone in Windows 10 are still limited to selected handsets. Microsoft is yet to announce when these features will broadly be available but they will also be soon on their way.

While the 'Your Phone' app does support the iPhone as well, Microsoft looks to be focusing its efforts on Android. General availability is going to be more important for all Android users with Windows 10 PCs. Still, it also comes as Microsoft gears up to launch its new Android phone, the Surface Duo.

There are still plenty of bugs that Microsoft needs to work on before it makes available for everyone use the Your Phone app on their Windows PC, but looking at the current pace, updates shouldn't be few and very far.