Live
- Rajinikanth’s Birthday: Aamir Khan, Upendra Joins ‘Coolie’ Shoot
- Bhagavad Gita gives spiritual guidance says HDPP Secretary Raghunath
- Chandrababu outlines govt. achievements and vision for AP
- Manoj Manchu Resumes Shooting
- $60 billion investment flowed into India’s Data Centre market in last 6 years: Report
- Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
- TTD EO offers pattu vastrams to Srirangam Temple
- Mohit Bajpai Drives Next-Gen Telecom with Automation and AIOps
- Avanthi Srinivas bids adieu to YSRCP
- $2.2 trillion in infra investment to help India become $7 trillion economy by 2030
Just In
YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators
YouTube's AI-powered dubbing now supports knowledge-focused creators, automatically adding multilingual voiceovers for wider global reach and accessibility.
YouTube has significantly broadened access to its AI-powered auto-dubbing feature, now available to hundreds of thousands of creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Initially focused on channels producing knowledge and information-based content, this functionality will expand to other genres shortly.
The auto-dubbing tool translates videos into numerous languages, enabling creators to reach audiences worldwide. English videos, for example, can now be dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Italian, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, and Portuguese. Conversely, videos made initially in any of these languages can be dubbed into English.
For creators eligible to use the feature, dubbed versions are generated automatically upon video upload. Before publication, creators can preview, unpublish, or delete the dubs as needed.
While the AI-generated voiceovers currently lack natural intonation and emotional nuance, YouTube has secured improvements on the way. Future updates will focus on enhancing the dubbed audio's emotion, tone and overall ambience.
This feature represents YouTube's ongoing efforts to make content more accessible across linguistic barriers, helping creators expand their reach and connect with a global audience.