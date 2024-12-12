YouTube Expands AI Auto-Dubbing to More Creators

YouTube has significantly broadened access to its AI-powered auto-dubbing feature, now available to hundreds of thousands of creators in the YouTube Partner Program. Initially focused on channels producing knowledge and information-based content, this functionality will expand to other genres shortly.

The auto-dubbing tool translates videos into numerous languages, enabling creators to reach audiences worldwide. English videos, for example, can now be dubbed into French, German, Hindi, Italian, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, and Portuguese. Conversely, videos made initially in any of these languages can be dubbed into English.

For creators eligible to use the feature, dubbed versions are generated automatically upon video upload. Before publication, creators can preview, unpublish, or delete the dubs as needed.

While the AI-generated voiceovers currently lack natural intonation and emotional nuance, YouTube has secured improvements on the way. Future updates will focus on enhancing the dubbed audio's emotion, tone and overall ambience.

This feature represents YouTube's ongoing efforts to make content more accessible across linguistic barriers, helping creators expand their reach and connect with a global audience.