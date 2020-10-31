Google Removes 16 Malicious Apps from Play Store; Uninstall right now

Google has been removing apps from the Play Store for either being infected with malware or for violating its app store policies. Now, while Google is very particular and with the rigid rules, some apps are either adware or are malware-infected.

This time security research firm Avast found 16 apps that are laden with adware and appeared like games; they actually damage your device.

As per Avast, if these 16 apps are there on your smartphone, would bombard you with intrusive ads and that ended up in a costly phone bill. Also, realise the damage they can cause, these apps have been downloaded 8 million times. And while Avast published their report, many ads were still available for download, and some of them were also serving advertisements outside the application.

Avast said that these apps were a part of the HiddenAds family. HiddenAds is a type of Trojan that activates several ads once it is downloaded.

On the listing page of these apps, several reviews mention that they were shown as YouTube ads and the advertised game was different from what was being offered.

Google has removed these apps from the Play Store and if you have been using any of them - delete them right now.

List of the 16 Malicious Apps:

 Shoot Them

 Crush Car

 Rolling Scroll

 Helicopter Attack – NEW

 Assassin Legend - 2020 NEW

 Rugby Pass

 Helicopter Shoot

 Flying Skateboard

 Iron it

 Shooting Run

 Plant Monster

 Find Hidden

 Find 5 Differences - 2020 NEW

 Rotate Shape

 Jump Jump

 Find the Differences - Puzzle Game

These apps do end up sneaking into the app market, and although Google has been trying its best to prevent HiddenAds from entering the Play Store.

Avast states that "users need to be vigilant when downloading applications to their phones and are advised to check the applications' profile, reviews and to be mindful of extensive device permission requests."