Is WhatsApp Going To Roll Out 'Multi-Device' Option???

WhatsApp… Can you please find any smartphone without this application??? Definitely not! This chat application has become an important thing in everyone's life as it allows people to chat, share and speak happily with their dear ones and friends who stay anywhere around the world.



Till now there was a small drawbackin this chat application… WhatsApp allows only single device availability, thus people cannot use it on their multiple devices like tab and mobile together.

Only the WhatsApp web enables one to check WhatsApp messages on the desktop. According to sources, now the management of WhatsApp is thinking to roll out the 'Multi-Device' option.

The beta version of this application, 2.20.143 android version will now be tested with this option. If everything goes well, then soon the update of the new version on WhatsApp will be released.