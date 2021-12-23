"Kinda Hard to Believe", Elon Musk on SpaceX Landing 100th Falcon 9 Rocket

It has been six years since Elon Musk's SpaceX landed its first rocket in a test run. The Falcon 9 rocket has now been used in many missions and has made reusable rockets not just a reality, but a common approach to space missions. The Falcon 9 has now landed its booster 100 times successfully on Earth after launching missions in space. On this occasion, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his gratitude for the technology's success on Twitter. Responding to a Tweet from a Twitter user, Musk said it's hard to believe the technology is working. "Still kinda hard to believe it is working," Musk said in response to a tweet.



The Twitter user also tweeted about the fact that in just six years, technology is more common than people would have thought. "It's really hard to comprehend that it was 6 years ago today when SpaceX landed their rocket for the first time ever in history. Before that reusable rockets were basically science fiction. Thanks to SpaceX & @elonmusk for turning sci-fi to reality," a user named Pranay Pathole said.



The SpaceX Falcon 9 is a partially reusable two-stage mid-lift launch vehicle designed and manufactured by SpaceX. The rocket has been used in many missions and recently created a milestone by landing its booster 100 times after launching missions.



On its last mission, Falcon 9 launched a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS). The Dragon spacecraft carries nearly 3,000 kilograms of experiments and other cargo, such as biomedical and materials science research. SpaceX successfully landed 31 Falcon 9 thrusters in 2021.