Massive iPhone 16 Price Cut in India: Grab Premium for Under ₹65,000!

If you’re waiting to buy an iPhone, now could be a smart moment. The iPhone 16’s price has fallen sharply in India. It launched at ₹79,900, but now offers can bring it down to around ₹62,900 after bank and trade‑in deals.

The phone still packs premium features: a 6.1‑inch OLED display, Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, 8 GB of RAM, and a solid camera setup.

It runs on iOS 26 and comes in colours like Black, White, Pink, Teal and Ultramarine.

Why the steep price cut? The release of the iPhone 17 series has pushed iPhone 16 into discount territory.

Banks, e‑commerce sales and exchange offers are working together to reduce its price significantly.

So if you’ve been eyeing a high‑end iPhone without paying top‑tier money, the iPhone 16 now gives you excellent value.

It’s a strong choice while the new model takes the spotlight.