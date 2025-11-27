Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch: Price, Specifications, Features, Offers and Sale Date

Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite in India.

It is a budget model with a new Glphy Light alert system.

Price

Starts at ₹20,999.

With offers, it goes down to ₹19,999.

Sales begin on 5 December.

Key Features

6.77-inch AMOLED display (120Hz)

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (expandable)

50MP + 8MP rear cameras, 16MP front

5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging

IP54 rating, Panda Glass

Runs Android 15 with 3 OS updates