Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch: Price, Specifications, Features, Offers and Sale Date
Nothing Phone 3a Lite has launched in India with a starting price of ₹20,999. Key features include a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 15. Sale starts on 5 December with bank discounts.
Nothing has launched the Phone 3a Lite in India.
It is a budget model with a new Glphy Light alert system.
Price
Starts at ₹20,999.
With offers, it goes down to ₹19,999.
Sales begin on 5 December.
Key Features
6.77-inch AMOLED display (120Hz)
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (expandable)
50MP + 8MP rear cameras, 16MP front
5,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging
IP54 rating, Panda Glass
Runs Android 15 with 3 OS updates