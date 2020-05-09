OnePlus Reveals The Specifications Of Bullet Wireless Z Earphones

It's good news for all the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z Earphones… The sale of these high-end gadgets will be live from 12 AM @ 10th May, 2020. OnePlus company is slowing returning back to its track with the launch of its new products.

After unveiling OnePlus 8 series smartphones, now this mobile manufacturer is all set to release its Bullet Wireless Z Earphones in India.

For the first time, this company is partnering with Flipkart for the sale of its products. So, besides Amazon and OnePlus.in website, now OnePlus products will also be available for sale on Flipkart.

We Hans India have collated all the amazing features of Bullet Wireless Z Earphones for our readers… Have a look!

Specifications:

• Battery: 31 mAh with 410 mAh case

• Colours Available: Black, Blue and Oat

• Music Time: 5-hours

• Bluetooth: 5.0

• Driver Unit: 13.4mm dynamic drivers

• Low latency Mode

• IP55 for Dust and Eater resistance

• Magnetic control on the earphones

• Quick pair and quick switch options

• Wrap Charger: 10-hour delivery with a 10-minute charge

• Price in India: Rs 1,999

Coming to offline sale, it will start on 11th May, 2020.