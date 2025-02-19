Realme P3 Pro 5G: A Gamer's Dream with Advanced Features

Realme has introduced its new P3 Pro 5G smartphone in India, offering a great mix of advanced technology and solid performance at an affordable price. Here’s a quick look at what makes this phone stand out.

Key Features of the Realme P3 Pro 5G:

Performance:

The phone runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with an Antutu score over 800K, offering smooth performance for gaming and multitasking.

Camera:

It comes with a Sony IMX896 OIS camera sensor for sharp images, AI-powered photography, and excellent low-light performance. It also features AI Snap Mode, helping you capture dynamic and clear photos easily.

Durability:

The IP66/IP68/IP69 rating makes the phone water and dust-resistant. This means it’s built to withstand extreme conditions, perfect for those who love adventure or outdoor activities.

Design:

The luminous color-changing fiber back panel glows in the dark and changes color based on surrounding light, giving the phone a unique and stylish look.

Display:

The Quad-Curved EdgeFlow display offers a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, making visuals smooth and clear. It also has 3,840Hz PWM dimming, reducing eye strain in low light.

Gaming:

Designed with gamers in mind, the P3 Pro 5G supports BGMI (Battle Grounds Mobile India) at 90fps, ensuring smooth gameplay. The phone is optimized with GT Boost technology to improve touch response and frame rate stability.

Battery and Charging:

The phone is equipped with a 6000mAh Titan Battery, supporting 80W fast charging. It can charge 17% in just five minutes and offers 1.36 hours of continuous gameplay.

Price

8GB + 128GB: Rs 23,999 (Rs 21,999 with a Rs 2,000 offer)

8GB + 256GB: Rs 24,999 (Rs 22,999 with the same offer)

12GB + 256GB: Rs 26,999 (Rs 24,999 with the offer)

The phone will be available for sale starting February 25th at 12 noon.