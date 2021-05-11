Samsung Galaxy F52: Expected Features, Specs, and Price leaked

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G photos have appeared online along with its alleged price tag. The phone has not been unveiled yet, but an insider from the Chinese microblogging website Weibo has leaked images of the phone along with its price. The images show a quad rear camera setup and a punch cutout for the selfie camera. These alleged images of the Galaxy F52 5G are in line with what we have previously seen on the Google Play Console and China's TENAA certification listings.









Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Expected Price



An insider on Weibo, which goes by the pseudonym Instant Digital has shared that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G may cost CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 22,900). In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India in February this year had a starting price of Rs. 23,999, which shows the leaked price of the Galaxy F52 5G.











The informant shared, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has a cutout in the upper right corner of the screen. There are thick bezels everywhere. On the back, it has a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The model in the picture has a white back panel. At the bottom, you can see a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.



Samsung Galaxy F52 5G: Expected Specifications



The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has been seen on various certification websites, including TENAA, Bluetooth SIG, and 3C, along with a Google Play Console listing. The Bluetooth SIG listing suggests that the phone may come with Bluetooth v5.1, while the 3C listing showed 25W fast charging support. The TENAA listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G can run on Android 11 and have dual SIM slots. It can feature a 6.5-inch full-HD + TFT screen (1,080x2,408 pixels) and be powered by an unknown 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The internal storage could be 128GB with the option to expand it further with a microSD card. A 4,500 mAh battery may back the Samsung Galaxy F52.



More recently, your Google Play Console listing showed that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G can be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The shared image on the Google Play Console listing is quite similar to the ones shared in the new leak.



Samsung has so far not shared any information about the Galaxy F52 5G, and it is unclear when the phone will be unveiled.

