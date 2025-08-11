The iPhone 17 series will likely debut with a more expensive cost due to the cost of components and feature upgrade.

iPhone 17 Pro launch news: The iPhone 17 series is launching in the coming month and it is expected to launch in September. The Apple Launch event for the series is set to be held on September 9th 2025. As the launch date approaches, iPhone 17 Pro price leaks regarding the range have begun to surface, giving us the first glimpse of what to expect at the event. In addition it is possible that the iPhone 17 Pro model could include a storage capacity with iPhone 17 Pro 256GB, in lieu of the 128GB.

iPhone 17 series prices and storage variations

A Chinese tipster who goes under"Invisible Digital," Instant Digital has posted a tweet on Weibo that outlined an increase of $50 on the iPhone 17 series. Apple is aiming for an increase in price because of the rising cost of components and China tariffs. So the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17and iPhone 17 Air could cost $849 (Approx 74,000 rupees). 74,000) and $949 (Rs. 83,000), respectively. While 83,000, there is a possibility that iPhone 17 Pro base variant is likely to come with 256GB of storage as the default Apple iPhone 17 storage upgrade like 83,000 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Pro models are expected to cost between $1,049 (Rs. 92,000) and $1,249 (Rs. 1,09,500) in the US.

It's not the first time that we've received news about the price hike because The Wall Street Journal has stated that Apple is looking into price hikes for the coming iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17 series: What can we expect

It is expected that the iPhone 17 lineup will likely comprise four versions: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Although the base model might be similar in design like its predecessor, Pro and Air models are likely to be the most iPhone 17 features 2025. Air as well as the Pro models might be the ones to catch your attention. iPhone 17 Air iPhone 17 Air is likely to launch as the thinnest iPhone that has just 5.5mm thickness.