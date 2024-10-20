Top 10 Mobile Phones under 40,000 in India with Performance Reviews

With countless mobile phone options under 40,000 in India, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Motorola offer feature-packed devices, each boasting unique specifications. Balancing performance, design, and value for money becomes a challenge, making it tough to settle on the perfect phone.

This price segment offers high-end features, powerful performance, and a blend of value for money. Whether you're looking for great camera quality, battery life, or a sleek design, this list provides smartphone reviews of the top 10 mobile phones that stand out in 2024.

1. OnePlus 12R

OnePlus has been a leader in offering premium smartphones at competitive prices, and the OnePlus 12R continues this tradition.

Key Features:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 5000mAh with 100W fast charging

5000mAh with 100W fast charging OS: OxygenOS 13.1 (based on Android 13)

Performance Review:

The OnePlus 12R excels in providing smooth performance with its high-end Snapdragon processor and an ultra-responsive display. It offers a well-rounded camera setup for casual photography and can handle multitasking seamlessly. With fast charging, users can top up their battery in minutes, making it a great option for power users.

You Should buy this if:

You are looking for a value-for-money choice with a near-flagship experience making it ideal for gamers and power users alike.

2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola’s Edge series has gained popularity for its minimalistic software experience and performance-driven specs.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch OLED, 144Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch OLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 108MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto

108MP main, 16MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto Battery: 4600mAh with 68W fast charging

4600mAh with 68W fast charging OS: Android 13 (near-stock)

Performance Review:

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro impresses with its high-refresh-rate display and superb camera performance, especially in daylight. The near-stock Android experience makes it fast and bloat-free, appealing to purists who want a clean software experience.

You Should buy this if:

You want a stylish phone with a stunning display and versatile camera capabilities for photography enthusiasts.

3. Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi is known for producing some of the best smartphones in the budget segment, and the Xiaomi 14 Civi is no exception.

Key Features:

Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.55-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 778G+

Snapdragon 778G+ Camera: 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 4500mAh with 55W fast charging

4500mAh with 55W fast charging OS: MIUI 14 (based on Android 13)

Performance Review:

The Xiaomi 14 Civi balances mobile phone performance and design. Its lightweight, slim profile is great for those who prefer stylish phones, and the 64MP camera delivers stunning pictures in bright lighting conditions. The battery life is solid, and the fast charging ensures quick top-ups.

You should Buy this if:

You value aesthetics and seek a sleek design and powerful performance for social media content creation and everyday multitasking.

4. Realme GT6T

Realme has established itself as a brand that provides flagship-level performance at affordable prices.

Key Features:

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate

6.74-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 5000mAh with 80W fast charging

5000mAh with 80W fast charging OS: Realme UI 4.0 (based on Android 13)

Performance Review:

The Realme GT 6T is a performance powerhouse with its powerful MediaTek chipset and a vibrant display. Gamers and heavy users will appreciate the fast refresh rate and overall smooth performance.

You should buy this if:

You are a gamer or user who needs high performance at a competitive price.

5. Vivi V40

Vivo's V series has always been focused on camera performance, and the V40 maintains that tradition.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Camera: 64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

64MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 4700mAh with 66W fast charging

4700mAh with 66W fast charging OS: Funtouch OS 13 (based on Android 13)

Performance Review:

The Vivo V40 excels in photography, with its 64MP primary camera offering excellent detail and colour accuracy. The device's performance is solid for daily tasks and casual gaming, but it is the camera that really shines.

You Should Buy this if:

You are a photography enthusiast and looking for an affordable phone within 40,000

6. Google Pixel 7A

Google’s Pixel series is known for its outstanding software experience and AI-powered camera performance.

Key Features:

Display: 6.1-inch OLED, 90Hz refresh rate

6.1-inch OLED, 90Hz refresh rate Processor: Google Tensor G2

Google Tensor G2 Camera: 64MP main, 13MP ultra-wide

64MP main, 13MP ultra-wide Battery: 4400mAh with 18W fast charging

4400mAh with 18W fast charging OS: Android 13 (stock)

Performance Review:

The Pixel 7A offers a clean Android experience with consistent updates directly from Google. The camera performance, especially in low-light conditions, is top-notch, making it one of the best smartphones for camera lovers.

You Should Buy this if:

You are a photography and software enthusiast looking for a smartphone within 40,000

7. iQOO Neo 7 Pro

iQOO focuses on delivering powerful hardware at competitive prices, and the Neo 7 Pro is no different.

Key Features:

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 5000mAh with 120W fast charging

5000mAh with 120W fast charging OS: Funtouch OS 13

Performance Review:

With a high-end processor and rapid charging speeds, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is ideal for gaming and multitasking. The camera holds its own, though it may not match up to some rivals in this category.

You should buy this if:

You want a smartphone within 40,000 with blazing-fast performance.

8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE delivers flagship-level features in a more affordable package.

Key Features:

Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Exynos 2200

Exynos 2200 Camera: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto

50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto Battery: 4500mAh with 25W fast charging

4500mAh with 25W fast charging OS: One UI 6.0 (based on Android 14)

Performance Review:

With Samsung’s gorgeous AMOLED display and solid build quality, the Galaxy S23 FE is a premium choice in this price range. Its camera array is versatile, and the Exynos 2200 ensures smooth performance.

You should buy this if:

You are someone who prioritizes mobile phone features like display quality and camera versatility.

9. Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2 is a fresh contender in the smartphone market, featuring a unique design and robust specs.

Key Features:

Display: 6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Camera: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide

50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide Battery: 4700mAh with 45W fast charging

4700mAh with 45W fast charging OS: Nothing OS 2.0 (based on Android 13)

Performance Review:

The Nothing Phone 2 stands out with its unique transparent design and glyph interface. It delivers excellent performance and a smooth software experience, making it one of the most innovative phones in this category.

You should buy this if:

You appreciate unique designs and an innovative interface, perfect for those who want to stand out.

10. OPPO Reno12Pro

OPPO continues to impress with its Reno12 Pro, blending aesthetics and performance.

Key Features:

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9200

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Camera: 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro

50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Battery: 4600mAh with 80W fast charging

4600mAh with 80W fast charging OS: ColorOS 13

Performance Review:

The OPPO Reno12 Pro delivers excellent smartphone features, from its display to camera performance. It’s also one of the most aesthetically pleasing phones under 40,000.

You Should buy this if:

You desire a phone that excels in both design and camera performance, great for fashion-forward users and photography lovers.