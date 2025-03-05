Vivo T4x 5G: Budget Smartphone with Strong Performance, Massive Battery, and Decent Camera

Vivo has launched the budget-friendly Vivo T4x 5G in India, priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It comes in two colours: Marine Blue and Proton Purple. You can buy it online on Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications

The Vivo T4x 5G has a plastic body. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1050 nits.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The T4x 5G comes in three storage options. These are 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15.

For cameras, it has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is 8MP, perfect for selfies.

The phone has a large 6,500mAh battery. It supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo T4x 5G Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T4x 5G is priced at Rs 12,999. It is available on Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

The Vivo T4x 5G performs well under Rs 15,000. It handles gaming smoothly and has a strong battery life. The camera and display are decent for the price. However, the UI has too many pre-installed apps, and the display protection could be better.

Overall, it’s a solid choice for budget buyers, offering good performance, battery life, and a decent camera.