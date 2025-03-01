Vivo T4x Launching in India on This Date: Key Features and Expected Price

Vivo is launching the Vivo T4x in India on March 5 at 12 noon IST. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo stores, and the official website.

It will come in two colors: Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Key Features:

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Dimensity 7300 chipset

Dimensity 7300 chipset Battery: 6,500 mAh with 44W fast charging

6,500 mAh with 44W fast charging Software: Android 15-based skin, with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches

Android 15-based skin, with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches Camera:

Rear: Dual setup with a 50MP primary camera

Dual setup with a 50MP primary camera

Front: 8MP selfie camera

8MP selfie camera AI Features: AI Erase and Photo Enhance (unconfirmed)

Price Expectation:

Base Variant (4GB RAM): ₹12,499

₹12,499 6GB RAM Variant: ₹13,999

₹13,999 8GB RAM Variant: ₹15,499

The Vivo T4x offers great features like a large battery, fast charging, and solid camera performance at a competitive price.