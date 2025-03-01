  • Menu
Vivo T4x Launching in India on This Date: Key Features and Expected Price

Highlights

Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo T4x in India on March 5, 2025, with impressive specifications, including a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Dimensity 7300 processor, and a massive 6,500 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available in two color options—Pronto Purple and Marine Blue—at a competitive price range starting from ₹12,499. Here's everything you need to know about the Vivo T4x's launch, features, and expected pricing.

Vivo is launching the Vivo T4x in India on March 5 at 12 noon IST. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo stores, and the official website.

It will come in two colors: Pronto Purple and Marine Blue.

Key Features:

  • Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • Battery: 6,500 mAh with 44W fast charging
  • Software: Android 15-based skin, with 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches
  • Camera:
    • Rear: Dual setup with a 50MP primary camera
    • Front: 8MP selfie camera
  • AI Features: AI Erase and Photo Enhance (unconfirmed)

Price Expectation:

  • Base Variant (4GB RAM): ₹12,499
  • 6GB RAM Variant: ₹13,999
  • 8GB RAM Variant: ₹15,499

The Vivo T4x offers great features like a large battery, fast charging, and solid camera performance at a competitive price.

