1 in 9 orders on Swiggy now an EatRight order as healthy eating becomes increasingly mainstream

Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s pioneering on-demand convenience platform, shared that as per its internal data, every 1 in 9 food orders in January 2026 is an EatRight order. This is a clear signal that conscious food choices are no longer limited to fitness phases, they are becoming part of how India orders food, every day. The EatRight category today features 180,000 restaurants, offering more than 2 million EatRight items across 150+ dish families, spanning everyday favourites such as salads, soups, tikkas, kebabs, rolls, biryanis, sandwiches and North Indian meals.

Launched earlier this month as an umbrella category, EatRight brings together High Protein, Low Cal and No Added Sugar options under one intuitive experience. The key driver for the growing adoption of EatRight is consumers’ focus on ‘healthy’ eating as a way of life. The EatRight category includes high-protein dishes curated using a protein-to-calorie ratio of ≥10%, low-calorie dishes under 500 kcal, and No added sugar options that are unsweetened, naturally sweetened, or made with low-calorie sweeteners. In January, over 34K+ items were added by leading brands to further enhance the portfolio of EatRight category, expanding access to healthier choices across cuisines. EatFit and HRX by EatFit introduced multigrain rotis in their meals, Subway rolled out protein-forward rice bowls and salads, biryani leaders like Meghana improved protein-to-calorie ratios in their biryani, whereas pizza brands like Olio came up with multigrain pizza base. Even beverage brands stepped in, with sugar-free offerings from Chai Point and protein-enriched coffees and shakes from Starbucks and abCoffee

Swiggy’s internal data also revealed compelling consumer trends within the EatRight category. In January 2026, High-protein meals featuring 45g+ protein are witnessing the strongest traction, growing nearly 3.5 times the overall growth of the EatRight category. Also, the 400–500 calorie bracket is the most preferred, reflecting a deliberate effort to eat lighter without compromising on taste. This shift is also visible across food options with rolls, sandwiches and salads leading the way, alongside a sharp rise in high-protein mini and single-serve biryanis—underscoring a growing preference for portion-controlled, protein-forward comfort food that fits seamlessly into everyday health goals.

Today, healthier choices are moving from consideration to habit for a diverse demographic of customers across the country. Health-conscious food ordering is no longer an urban-centric phenomenon, but a behaviour taking shape across India. While metros such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi NCR continued to see EatRight grow faster than overall platform averages, strong momentum is also observed in cities beyond metros like Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Goa, Mysore, Coimbatore and Vadodara.

Commenting on this evolution, Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives, Swiggy, said: “EatRight was launched with the core objective of making mindful eating a seamless part of the Swiggy experience. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Today, every 9th order on Swiggy is an EatRight order. This rapid adoption underscores a transformational shift in consumers’ food preferences- from sporadic healthy choices to eating consciously every day. Consumers today want food that delivers on taste, nutrition and convenience together, not as trade-offs. By enhancing accessibility, removing decision fatigue and integrating 'better-for-you' options naturally into the daily flow, we’re proving that mindful eating is no longer a niche preference.”

Ordering patterns on the Swiggy app also reflect the shift from intent to routine. EatRight orders peaked on Wednesdays and Fridays, indicating that consumers are consistently weaving healthier choices into workdays and regular schedules.

To further encourage mindful eating, Swiggy recently introduced EatRight Streaks, a first-of-its kind rewards-led initiative that rewards customers for successive orders on the EatRight category. Through January, customers can earn up to ₹400 in free cash by ordering via EatRight. The campaign has resonated well with customers with a total of 1.3 mn users participating in the streak during the first week itself. The campaign will be live until January 31, 2026.



