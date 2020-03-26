2 Amazing Gadgets Which Make Your Work Easier

Till now you might have seen many wireless tech gadgets but have you heard of a wireless power bank??? Yes…

Stuff Cool WB110 is an amazing power bank which charges your mobile within minutes. You just need to place your mobile on it without even connecting a cable.





As it is specially designed for fast charging facility, your smartphone will get charged within minutes. It is made with 10,000 MAH battery power and is available @ RS 3799 itself.



The second gadget is just an awesome one holding multiple benefits in one device. Guys, if you need to attend a meeting, what all things will you carry???

Notebook, power bank, cardholder, pen drive and of course your smartphone, isn't it??? But what if we say all these are available in a single gadget…









The Pennline Superbook is one such gadget which holds a 192 pages notebook, 16 GB pen drive, 8000 MAH power bank and a watch & cardholder too along with making your phone get charged without a single wire. This super gadget is available at just Rs 7500 itself.



Aren't these gadgets simply superb and make your work easier??? Why late? Just order and reap the benefits!