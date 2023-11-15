5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more

Nowadays, the best camera features come with premium smartphones, but their prices are high. However, some brands are also trying to bring their premium feature to budget smartphones so that all users can explore their passion for photography and capture moments on their smartphones. Check out this list of 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000.



5 Best Camera Smartphones Under 20000 Samsung Galaxy A23– The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its 50MP OIS quad camera has up to 10x digital zoom. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal memory. Its 5000 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.



Oppo A79 – The smartphone features a 50MP AI rear camera, 2MP portrait and an 8MP front camera that captures detailed images. It has a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging back it. It offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage to store all your images.

iQOO Z7s – The smartphone features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits maximum local brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. It features a 64MP OIS ultra-stable camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera, and a 16MP front camera that captures sharp images. Its camera features include ultra-stabilized video recording, micro-movie mode, dual-view video, night mode, portrait mode, double exposure, and more. A Snapdragon 695 processor and a 4500 mAh battery power the device.





Lava Agni 2– It has a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Agni 2 features a 50MP quad camera with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 16MP selfie camera that captures incredible-quality images. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4700 mAh battery and 66W ultra-fast charging.







Poco X5 Pro–The smartphone features an impressive 108MP primary camera and a sharp 16MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device offers a large 5,000mAh battery and a 67W charger for fast charging.



