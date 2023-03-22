6 new features from Apple coming soon to your iPhone

Apple has released the RC version of the Release Candidate Version of iOS 16.4 for developers and public beta testers. This indicates that the latest iOS 16 update could be coming very soon. Here are 6 new features that iPhone users can expect to get very soon:



New emojis



iOS 16.4 will bring more than 20 new emojis to iPhones. These include hand gestures, and animals, among others.

Faster 5G in many countries

5G Standalone brings better speeds to iPhones and is now available in some countries like the US, Brazil and Japan. iOS 16.4 enables standalone 5G in those countries for faster 5G connectivity.

Voice isolation on phone calls



Apple has a voice isolation feature, For FaceTime calls, which can block out disturbance around users. The voice isolation feature is also coming to regular phone calls with iOS 16.4.

Apple Music Classic app



Apple announced a new classical music app earlier this month. With iOS 16.4, iPhone users are expected to be able to download and utilise the app. The application will bring thousands of songs and artists from the classical music genre to the iPhone.

A page-turner feature



With iOS 16.4, Apple Books will be able to bring back the page-turning animation. The feature was withdrawn with the redesigned Books app with iOS 16.

Quickly check Apple Care coverage



If you are deeply ingrained in the Apple ecosystem and have multiple devices, it will be easier to check to find out if you have Apple Care coverage. In the Settings app, a new screen will be enabled for users to check their coverage.