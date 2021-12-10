A Strategy Game from Dune is Coming to PC in 2022
Dune: Spice Wars will be available in early next year. Fear (of strategy games) is the mind-killer.
Dune: Spice Wars is a new real-time strategy game for PC that is set in the Dune universe. It will be available in early 2022.
Spice Wars, which was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday, is described by developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom as a strategy game "with 4X elements." There will be multiple playable factions and multiple ways to win a game, which could mean a lot of replayability.
When Early Access opens, you will only be able to play a single-player to get started. A multiplayer and campaign will be added later during the Early Access period, according to FAQs posted to The Verge. The game is based more on the book than the movie, but there will be "some similarities."
Spice Wars isn't the only Dune game in the works; Funcom is also publishing a Dune survival game developed by Nukklear. Unfortunately, that game doesn't have a release window, VentureBeat reports.