A Strategy Game from Dune is Coming to PC in 2022

Dune: Spice Wars is a new real-time strategy game for PC that is set in the Dune universe. It will be available in early 2022.



Spice Wars, which was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday, is described by developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom as a strategy game "with 4X elements." There will be multiple playable factions and multiple ways to win a game, which could mean a lot of replayability.

Control the spice, control the universe. Choose your faction, explore Arrakis, expand your forces, exploit the spice and exterminate your enemies in #DuneSpiceWars. From @ShiroGames and @Funcom.



Coming to Early Access in 2022 - https://t.co/J8eSFQ2VIi pic.twitter.com/ZkOp6Euk0S — Dune: Spice Wars (@DuneSpiceWars) December 10, 2021

When Early Access opens, you will only be able to play a single-player to get started. A multiplayer and campaign will be added later during the Early Access period, according to FAQs posted to The Verge. The game is based more on the book than the movie, but there will be "some similarities."



Spice Wars isn't the only Dune game in the works; Funcom is also publishing a Dune survival game developed by Nukklear. Unfortunately, that game doesn't have a release window, VentureBeat reports.



