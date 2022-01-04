Achedaway Cupper: Incredible Innovation That Redefines Cupping Therapy

Achedaway is a Chinese-American company founded in 2019. They are basically into the fitness tech industry. As the name suggests, Acehdaway means pain relief!

Achedaway recently contacted us and asked us to review their dynamic cupping therapy device. Naturally, we were curious, and now we can tell you everything about it.

Before we start the review of the Achedaway cupper, we would like to give you a brief idea about what cupping is?

Cupping therapy existed for centuries in ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern cultures. In the old days' heat or flammable liquid like alcohol used to be placed on the patient's body, and then an inverted cup used to be placed. The cooling air inside the cup created a suction effect. The suction pulls skin and muscles up into the cup, improves blood circulation, and relieves pain. But with improved technology and innovation, pressure valves are used to create a similar suction effect.

What Achedaway state about the device

Achedaway Cupper, a multifunctional dynamic cupping massager, combines dynamic suction, smart massage, and red light therapy in one device. It's an incredible recovery tool for pain management and myofascial release, a perfect choice for both professional and home use.

All About Achedaway Cupper

Now let get into the details of the device. Let's first talk about the specifications of the cupper device.

Specifications

Battery Life - 3 Hrs

Charging Time - 2.5 Hrs

Dimensions - 3.7×3.7×2.83 inches

Suction Intensity -60~0 kPa

Wavelength 630-670nm

Weight - 0.44 Ibs / 200g

What's in the Box?

The Achedaway cupper is a compact device securely packed in a small stylish box. You will get these instruments in the box: Achedaway Cupper, three cups of different sizes, one USB-C cable, one Lanyard, three Filter Cotton.

Smartly Designed for Quick Pain Relief

It looks delicate, so I carefully took it out of the box. The Achedaway Smart Cupping set brings three cups (Big, middle and small-sized cups), perfect for all users with different shapes and sizes of muscle.

Achedaway Smart Cupping Set

This device is Bluetooth enabled; you can customize cupping time from 1 second to 12 minutes maximum and control six cuppers simultaneously. In addition, this dynamic device offers suction of five modes and five intensity levels; Cupper acts like a personal therapist at your fingertips.



Cups: Three Exchangeable Cups

A small cup is slightly curved, making it easier to stick on body parts like the arm or nape.



The medium cup is flat and already fitted on the device, can be used on a wide muscle area.

The large cup is also balanced like the medium cup. This is perfect to go on one's back.

The three exchangeable cups

Filter Cotton



Extra filter cotton is offered in the pack that can be used if the attached filter gets loose. These filters help tighten the cup; act like a gasket that prevents air from passing out and into the cup. Its function is basically to prevent the air from going in and out of the vacuum intended.

USB Charging Cable

There is a USB charging cable that charges the device. The battery takes 2 to 2.5 hours to charge fully. The best part is the device charges via USB; it does not need a dedicated charger.

User Manual

The manual has information on operating the device, charging it, cleaning guides, and other helpful tips, like using the app to control the device.

Battery

After knowing about the charging part, we must also understand the battery power. So, we feel a 1800mAh capacity battery is good enough for this device. The time on battery is mentioned up to 3 hours but will differ based on the level of suction you are using. You will not take much time for two to three massage spots and not consume more power. However, three hours of battery power will be more than you need for a full-body massage.

When the device is charging, the battery charge indicator flashes red and changes to green when fully charged. The charge indicator is also available on the app, which is practical.

Lanyard

A neck strap/lanyard is offered to secure the device when we are using it, in case the device loses suction and falls off your body. If you want to massage your back, an extension cord gives you that extra needed leeway.

An Exemplary Achedaway App



As we already mentioned, the Achedaway Cupper is Bluetooth-enabled and compatible with both iOS and Android. It is an excellent app.

Achedaway App

The app has a timer feature that automatically sets and activates the device. Once the time elapses, it turns off automatically.



Once the app is connected to the device, you can turn the red light on or off, switch between modes, control suction intensity. The app comes in handy when you are doing the massage on your own and unable to reach the device's buttons; you can change the intensity or mode.

How to use it?

I was a bit confused about all the buttons and different LED lights displaying different things, but believe me, it is elementary to use, even though I have never used any cupper earlier.

It is easy to use Achedaway Cupper

Follow these steps to use the device:



• Please find out the exact part of the body which is paining, keep the device with the correct cup fitted on it.

• Press the power button for a minimum of two seconds to turn it ON.

• Now adjust the intensity while the cupper runs.

• When you are done, press the power button. - You can control the mode and intensity through the Achedaway App.

How does it Work?

The suction grip, along with red light therapy, can help you feel comfortable immediately and give relief for a few days after doing the therapy. While testing the Achedaway Smart Cupping Tool, my husband suffered nape and shoulder pain. I tried Achedaway Cupper on him, and he felt relaxed immediately. He got instant relief on his stiff neck, which was very impressive as he has yet to experience such instant relief with physiotherapy treatment for this specific problem. The physiotherapy was done for almost forty minutes every day for ten days, regularly. But just after two days... the pain was back. :(

Price and Warranty

• Achedaway single unit cost Rs 12,700, and it comes with a warranty of one year.

• You can buy it from Amazon and Achedaway directly.

Areas to improve

Acheadaway Cupper is a nifty device, but it could improve on a few things:

• A carrying pouch or case: This will add to the device's safety when you want to carry it around.

• A stop and pause button on the app: This will help one do the massage independently and avoid struggling to reach the device for this.

• A fast charger will be a great help. That will help people who have a single unit of the device.

• More detailed manual: The manual can explain how to use the device on specific body parts? For how long? Instructions or guidelines to follow and avoid.

Achedaway Cupper Review Verdict

Achedaway Cupper is an ingenious device that made cupping easy. It is well designed with good material, portable, adjustable cups, good battery life, easy to clean. As claimed this device offers dynamic suction with red-light therapy. We found it reasonably priced when compared to the physiotherapist charges. It is superb! We can vote for the device! It is an immaculately crafted device for quick pain relief.



