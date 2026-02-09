Advancing the Electronics Ecosystem with ‘Silicon to System’ Software Technologies

In a conversation with Mr Deepak Samaga, Vice President – Business Development, Vayavya Labs Pvt. Ltd., he shares insights on the evolving role of semiconductors and embedded software in enabling smarter, more connected devices. He also highlights how these technologies are playing a pivotal role in strengthening India’s growing electronics and semiconductor ecosystem.







How do you see semiconductors shaping the performance, efficiency, and overall capabilities of today’s consumer gadgets?



Semiconductors are no longer just components; they are the foundation of how modern devices behave, respond, and differentiate in the market. Each improvement in functionality – be it quicker applications, extended battery duration, superior cameras, or enhanced connectivity – is intricately linked with advancements in semiconductor design and architecture.



Semiconductors are no longer just components; they are the foundation of how modern devices behave, respond, and differentiate in the market. Each improvement in functionality – be it quicker applications, extended battery duration, superior cameras, or enhanced connectivity – is intricately linked with advancements in semiconductor design and architecture.

We are witnessing a move towards diverse structures, AI accelerators within devices, and specialised computing. This enables consumer devices to provide a more immersive, personalised, and energy-efficient experience. In several aspects, semiconductors are now the defining factor in shaping user experience.



With India accelerating its semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, how has Vayavya Labs contributed through its work in embedded automation, device modeling, and software-driven design for Indian OEMs and semiconductor players?



As India’s semiconductor and electronics ecosystem evolves rapidly, Vayavya Labs has been partnering closely with OEMs and semiconductor players to streamline product development and enhance system performance. Our work spans embedded software, device modelling, and automation frameworks that enable early validation of hardware and firmware, optimise performance, and ensure designs are production-ready at scale.



We are also supporting India’s automotive sector in its shift toward Software-Defined Vehicles, providing solutions for virtual ECU development and ADAS validation. On the semiconductor side, our contributions in silicon bring-up and system-level integration help Indian players move beyond assembly toward full product and platform ownership. In essence, our focus is on combining software-driven design with engineering rigor to accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and strengthen India’s presence in global semiconductor value chains





In your view, how has the balance between hardware innovation and software innovation shifted over the years?



Hardware innovation still matters deeply, but software has become the primary differentiator.

A decade ago, performance gains came mostly from hardware evolution—process nodes, new architectures, and higher frequencies. Today, the biggest leaps come from software orchestration, optimisation, and intelligent resource management.

We’re living in a world where:

Hardware is increasingly general-purpose or platform-centric, and

Software defines the personality, intelligence, and user experience of devices.

Whether it's a smartphone camera performing computational photography or EVs relying on AI-driven control systems, software determines how the hardware is perceived. The shift is clear: hardware enables capability; software unlocks value.



What role does embedded software now play in enabling smarter, more connected, and more intuitive electronics?



Embedded software is the glue that connects sensors, silicon, connectivity stacks, cloud services, and user interfaces. It is the intelligence layer of modern electronics.

Its role spans:

● Real-time decision-making on edge devices

● Power management for extended device life

● Security enforcement, especially in connected devices

● User-experience tuning, including touch, voice, and AI-based personalisation

● Interoperability, ensuring devices talk to each other and to the cloud smoothly

With AI/ML making their way into the firmware, embedded software is now evolving into an “embedded intelligence” layer—making devices proactively adaptive rather than just reactive.





As devices become more software-defined, what new opportunities do you see for Indian companies in embedded systems, automation, and design services?

The shift toward software-defined products presents significant opportunities for Indian engineering companies. With our strong foundation in software, these capabilities are now expanding into embedded systems, automation, and silicon-aware design services.

Indian firms are well-positioned to lead in areas such as firmware platforms, validation automation, digital twins, and system-level optimisation, increasingly powered by AI and generative AI tools for faster design, testing, and debugging. There’s also rising demand for long-term product lifecycle support, software updates, security patching, and performance tuning, which aligns seamlessly with India’s services expertise. This transition enables Indian companies to move beyond traditional service roles and take ownership of product platforms and intellectual property, creating a pathway to higher-value engineering and innovation.









How can India strengthen its position in the semiconductor and electronics design value chain, especially with the push toward local manufacturing?

Local manufacturing is an important foundation, but sustainable global competitiveness comes from strong design capabilities. Developing talent in RTL design, embedded software, EDA tools, and system-level engineering is critical. Incentives should extend beyond fabs to include IP development, pre-silicon validation, reference designs, and domain-specific software platforms.

Collaboration between startups, global semiconductor players, academia, and government will be key to building a vibrant design ecosystem. Equally important is establishing robust validation, testing, and reliability frameworks. By aligning world-class design and engineering with local manufacturing, India can position itself not just as a production hub but as a true global semiconductor powerhouse