AI helps detect imposters in UPSSSC examinations

Lucknow: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition software has found several proxy candidates appearing for examination for the post of head servant conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

A total of eight proxy candidates were held, four in each of the two shifts held at different centres in Lucknow.

Two women, a resident of Mirzapur, and another of Ambedkar Nagar were arrested by Madiaon police, for appearing in place of the candidates.

They were booked under IPC 420 (dishonesty) and IPC 419 (cheating). “The women were caught when their ID and Aadhar card did not match the real candidate,” said a senior police officer.

Similarly, two solvers, Soni Kumar, 25, from Bihar and her friend Dharmendra Kumar Yadav, 28, from Jaunpur were arrested at a centre in Hazratganj area who had come to appear for UPSSSC exam.

Likewise, two more imposters, including a 35-year-old woman, Kiran Singh from Ghosi district and Varsha Rani, 25, from Bihar were arrested and booked by Aminabad and Aashiana Police.

"The commission used AI-based facial recognition software at the above examination centres to identify the proxy examinees,” said DCP North, Qasim Abidi.

Of the 45,861 candidates shortlisted for the main exam, 34,995 (76 per cent ) were present for both shifts of the exam held on Sunday, while 10,867 (24 per cent) were absent.