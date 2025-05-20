Trade Tensions Shape CATL’s Hong Kong Market Debut, Shutting Out U.S. Investors

Shares of Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL) soared 16% on their first day of trading in Hong Kong, marking the world’s largest stock listing so far in 2025. But while the debut drew international interest, U.S. onshore investors were notably absent—shut out amid deepening financial tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The exclusion highlights the accelerating financial “decoupling” between the two global powers, with CATL, the world’s leading electric vehicle battery maker, caught in the middle. Already a dominant force in the industry, CATL supplies batteries to global automakers including Tesla and General Motors, and is now pushing further into Europe with a new plant in Hungary.

Yet, geopolitics loomed large over the listing. The U.S. government has ramped up efforts to limit Chinese companies’ access to American capital, citing national security concerns. CATL, previously labeled a "Chinese military company" by the Pentagon, faced pressure from U.S. lawmakers who urged Wall Street banks to pull out of the deal. The company also faces tariffs and increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

In response to these tensions, CATL restructured its offering to a Regulation S (Reg S) listing—effectively blocking onshore U.S. investors by avoiding certain U.S. regulatory disclosures. While major global funds like Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, Oaktree Capital Management, and Hillhouse Capital joined the deal, many American investors were left on the sidelines.

“We are headed toward full financial decoupling with China,” said Stephen Roach, former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman. He warned that U.S.-listed Chinese firms could be next in line for further restrictions.

The contrast with past market enthusiasm is stark. A decade ago, Alibaba’s $21.8 billion IPO on the New York Stock Exchange drew massive fanfare. Now, the exclusion of U.S. investors from CATL’s $4.6 billion Hong Kong listing signals a dramatic shift.

The U.S. has tightened investment restrictions over concerns that American capital could help advance China’s military and tech ambitions. A proposed Ford battery plant in Michigan using CATL technology has faced bipartisan criticism, and lawmakers are pushing to revoke subsidies from U.S. companies that rely on Chinese tech.

Despite the headwinds, CATL’s strong debut underscores its global appeal. Its batteries are lighter, cheaper, and faster-charging—crucial advantages in the EV race. The company’s regulatory filings acknowledge the risks of growing trade tensions but remain focused on international expansion.

In a statement responding to the Pentagon’s classification, CATL insisted it has never participated in military-related activities and has engaged with the U.S. Department of Defense to contest the label.

Although some U.S. institutions can still invest in CATL shares via offshore accounts, the regulatory wall is significant. Victor Shih, a China finance expert at the University of California, San Diego, estimates around 10% of U.S. investors might have bought into the offering if allowed.

“This is a major milestone,” Shih said. “We’re likely seeing the beginning of a broader trend—one that will cut U.S. investors out of future Chinese tech opportunities.”