Manipur: Shirui Lily Festival kicks off amid tight security

Imphal: The five-day-long Shirui Lily Festival began in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday amidst tight security. The festival, organised by the Manipur Tourism Department, is being held for the first time since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

The inaugural ceremony at Heritage Ground in Ukhrul district’s Vangayan village was graced by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

A media team from the state capital en route to cover the opening ceremony of the festival was forced to return to Imphal, allegedly after some security personnel blocked their bus at Gwaltabi in Imphal East district.

All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) in protest against the incident and demanding actions against the "perpetrators" jointly announced to launch a ‘pen down strike’ on Wednesday (May 21) and suspend all normal professional duties by the journalists fraternity.

The AMWJU and the EGM, in a joint letter to the Governor, said that the security personnel instructed the media team to hide the writing “Manipur State Transport Corporation” printed on the front of the bus carrying 20 Journalists and some Information Department officials.

“The instruction raised concern and confusion among the media professionals, who questioned the logic behind hiding a state government name while operating within the state,” the letter said.

The incident triggered huge anger and protests among the Meitei community people in the valley region, with some organisations holding protest rallies in the capital city.

Opposition Congress, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of the Meitei community, Congress’ Lok Sabha member Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member from Manipur Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, and many other leaders and organisations protested the incident.

Congress Spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei on Tuesday said that the party expressed serious concern on the failure of the state, including the Union government, to ensure effective free movement of all citizens and persons in the entire Manipur state since May 3, 2023.

“We urge both the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Governor, as the state is placed under President’s Rule, to uphold the Constitution in order to ensure the free movement of all in Manipur state,” the Congress Spokesperson said.

In view of the festival, the Manipur government has taken huge security measures after reported threats by some individuals and organisations to the Meitei community against entering Kuki tribal-dominated areas during the Shirui Lily Festival.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribal community, also, however, did not support the ‘Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone’ reported warning to the Meitei community.

Shirui Lily Festival, mostly organised by the Meitei community, is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily.

Underlining its ecological importance, the celebration takes place during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that can only be found in Manipur.

Shirui lily grows on top of the Shirui hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world. The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season.

The festival is observed primarily to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower. The festival provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the highest hill station of Manipur, the picturesque Ukhrul district and get deeper insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe dwelling here.



