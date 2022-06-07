AICTE Onboards Microsoft, AWS And More To Promote Technical Training To Students, Academics

New Delhi: Marching towards making India the globe hub of future technologies, government bodies and private players have come together to provide necessary technical skill training to 1 crore youths in the next decade or so. Companies such as Microsoft India, GitHub, and Amazon India have launched their own certificate courses to encourage adults to adopt and learn future technologies.

Vini Johri, Education Advocacy at Microsoft India, has collaborated with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to launch an initiative namely Microsoft Future Ready Program. Under this the company will train students for technical skills as well as offer certifications and provide handhold support to the candidates to complete the training leading to employability.

Speaking at the AICTE premises, Ms. Johri announced, "We would like to share the new certification initiative for students as we build on this partnership. We are going to contribute to the pool of 1 crore workforce by offering free Microsoft certifications in multiple areas which span from Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, laying the foundation for developing power applications and security, where there will be hundreds and thousands of job opportunities."

The certification course offered by Microsoft will be open directly to the students. Ms. Johri said that such measures will empower students to gain the right competencies, be prepared for job roles and also lay the foundation for learning advanced courses.

The certification courses offered by Microsoft, in collaboration with AICTE, are available to all and linked to job courses. The process to enrol for the courses would be for a student to sign-in in Microsoft Learn where more than 3200 modules are available. Ms. Johri announced that upon clearing a certificate course, there will be an institutional verification via which a candidate will get a certification voucher and practice exam as well. The company has also opened options for institution faculty members to enrol in the said programme and gain access to teaching materials.

On Monday, AICTE hosted an event in its premises to promote digital skills in emerging technologies. The event saw massive participation of government agencies, students and branded MNCs and start-ups. Sunil PP, India and South Asia Lead- Education, Amazon, also shared his thoughts on the initiatives saying that launch of such courses and online platforms is a positive step towards building 1 crore skilled workforce.

Sunil said that Amazon Web Services, as of today, is supporting top Edtech and Start-Up companies across the globe. He also said that AWS has invested heavily into creating programmes that support students learning and build practical learning environments. Few weeks ago, the company had announced engaging with over a million students across the AWS platform. He announced that AWS Educate Program, a platform where students on campus can access AWS technologies, will also train students on cloud skilling and other emerging technologies free of cost.

Meanwhile Dhiraj Gyani, Director, Education, GitHub, has said, "GitHub is really honoured to be able to create some kind of impact. GitHub is the largest platform in the world used by developers to create and build software. We have 83 million plus developers worldwide who use GitHub. The best part is that the Indian developer community is becoming the largest users of GitHub."

Gyani announced that the company will provide students with free tools and training for software development. This would include free domain name registration to each interested person. Gyani said that the value for such packages is estimated to be around $200,000 per student, which will be given to students at no cost.