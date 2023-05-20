Airtel and Jio offer 2.5 GB daily 5G data, unlimited calls and OTT benefits; find the list

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecom operators, offer various prepaid plans with unlimited internet data. However, the internet speed depends on the daily data quota. This means that after you use up your daily high-speed data limit, your internet speed will drop to 65kbps, which is hardly usable. It will help you keep up with notifications and nothing more. Therefore, both telcos offer select data plans with higher daily data limits, such as 2.5 GB daily data plans, so that you can enjoy high-speed Internet all day.

Airtel prepaid plans list with 2.5GB of daily data

Airtel Rs 999 Plan – The telco offers 2.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 110 SMS daily under this plan. The plan offers 84 days of validity. As for additional benefits, the quarterly plans include unlimited 5G usage for eligible users with 5G network connectivity: 84-day Amazon Prime membership, access to the Airtel Xstream app, and more.

Airtel Rs 3359 Plan – This yearly valid plan offers 2.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days. Additional benefits include unlimited 5G data use for eligible users, a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Apollo 24|7 circle benefits and more.

Jio prepaid plans list with 2.5 GB daily data

Jio Rs 349 Plan – With 30 days of validity, this Jio prepaid plan offers total data of 75 GB with a daily limit of 2.5 GB, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits include subscriptions to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud. Notably, JioCinema is currently streaming the IPL 2023 season live for free. In particular, Jio users in the Jio 5G network area can also enjoy unlimited 5G data speed.

Jio Rs 899 Plan – This plan offers a validity of 90 days, i.e. almost 3 months and provides 225 GB of total data with a daily limit of 2.5 GB. Users get unlimited calls and SMS benefits with free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema and access to 5G data, if applicable.

Jio Rs 2023 Plan– This plan offers a validity of more than half a year, 252 days. Jio users can access a total of 630 GB with a daily limit of 2.5 GB high-speed data, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits remain the same, with free access to Jio apps and 5G data for eligible users.