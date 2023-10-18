Airtel extends 5G coverage to 33 districts of Telangana: Details

Within one year of the launch of Airtel 5G Plus, Bharti Airtel(“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service provider, today announced that it has over 3 million unique 5G customers in Telangana. Thecompany also announced that the Airtel 5G Plus service is available across all thedistricts in the state within just 12 months of the launch.



Airtel's 5G service is now available across all districts and unionterritories in the country. Airtel has extensively rolled out its network, making its services available across all districts in Telangana. From the historic monuments of Golconda and Charminar, the reveredtemple town of Warangal, and the world’s largest masonry dam, Nagarjuna Sagar inNalgonda district to the remote village of Anjanapuram, Airtel continues to rapidly accelerate its 5G rollout. Furthermore, ithas also brought the Gachibowli and HITEC city of Hyderabad, along with thefamous Laad Bazaar, onto the digital superhighway.

Commenting on the milestone, Shivan Bhargava, CEO – of Telangana &Andhra Pradesh, Bharti Airtel, said, "We were the firsttelco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the state, and today we aredelighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. Wethank all our 3 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. Wecontinue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers,prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5Glandscape has the state’s widest, quickest, and most dependable network,encompassing all 33 districts."

Over the past year, Airtel has been at the cutting edge of5G innovation, successfully demonstrating the transformative power of 5Gthrough a range of compelling use cases that have revolutionized how customerslive their lives and conduct business. These include establishing India's firstprivate 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru and partnering withMahindra & Mahindra to convert its Chakan manufacturing unit into India’sfirst 5G-enabled auto manufacturing facility. Airtel recently launched theAirtel Xstream Air Fiber, the first wireless home Wi-Fi service in Indiapowered by Airtel 5G Plus, in Delhi & Mumbai, showcasing its outstanding 5Gcapabilities for consumers.