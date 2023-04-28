Airtel launches its most affordable Xstream Fiber broadband plan

Airtel has recently launched a new affordable plan for its broadband fiber service. Costing Rs 219, the new plan is known as the 'Broadband Lite' plan and is the cheapest Airtel Xstream Fiber plan available to Airtel broadband users. With fast internet and additional benefits, this plan is a good option for users looking for a budget option in the broadband segment. Let's find the benefits that Airtel has included in its latest offer:



Airtel Xstream Lite Broadband Plan Details



The Airtel Xstream Broadband Lite plan is priced at Rs 219 monthly and is available for an annual subscription. This means that users need to pay a total of Rs 3,101 to sign up for the plan. The new Lite plan offers users a broadband speed of 10 Mbps and comes with a free router.

As per 91 Mobiles, the new Airtel Broadband lite plan is only available in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh East and does not include any OTT or Live TV benefits. There is no update on whether it will be available in other cities in the country later.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans

In the meantime, if you want to opt for another broadband plan with more benefits, users can choose from other Xstream Fiber broadband plans. Other Airtel Xstream Fiber offers other plans with different speeds and benefits. Find the details:

The basic plan costs Rs 499 monthly and offers up to 40 Mbps speed, unlimited Internet, calls, and subscriptions to Apollo 24/7, FASTag and Wynk Music. The standard plan costs Rs 799 per month and offers a speed of up to 100 Mbps and a subscription to the Xstream Premium package.

The entertainment is priced at Rs 999 per month and includes a speed of up to 200 Mbps and subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Xstream Premium Pack. The pro plan costs Rs 1,498 monthly and offers up to 300 Mbps speed, including a Netflix subscription. The most costly plan costs Rs 3,999 per month and includes all the benefits with a speed of up to 1 Gbps.