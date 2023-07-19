Airtel to bring Xstream AirFiber 5G- a 5G hotspot solution

Airtel is working on a hotspot solution that harnesses the power of its 5G connectivity. The solution will come in the form of a router, dubbed the Xstream AirFiber 5G, and users will need to plug it into a power source to work. Additionally, users must obtain an Airtel SIM and download a dedicated Airtel Xstream AirFiber app to set up the device. The product is similar to Reliance Jio's JioAirFiber, which is positioned as an alternative to traditional Wi-Fi routers. Airtel has yet to confirm the development.

According to screenshots available on the OnlyTech forum and reported by GSMArena, a user spotted the Xstream AirFiber app (now unavailable) on the Google Play app store last week. User notes: "I am using Airtel 5G sim on my mobile when I opened the app it is trying to get location access and pointing to nearest 5G tower and asking to place 5G device in that direction".

According to the screenshot, the app allows users to find the correct "5G coverage zone" to place the router to get the best internet speed. After that, users will need to place the device. The app also offered a look at the Xstream AirFiber 5G router, which resembles the tall design of the Jio AirFiber.

The SIM card goes in a slot at the bottom of the router. The back includes the power supply and several Ethernet ports if users want to connect their laptops or PCs to the Airtel router physically. This method generally offers faster and more stable internet speeds. Once the device is ready, users will notice three indicators for the Internet network, Cellular network, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Reliance Jio AirFiber uses a similar method to work.

As mentioned, Airtel has yet to announce the device. The hotspot solution can be helpful for many users who move a lot between locations. It's also a neat semi-wireless solution for creating a Wi-Fi hotspot in an area. The router will not require a tedious installation process, and users can take it anywhere if there is strong 5G connectivity. Airtel will also be careful not to undermine its traditional Wi-Fi business. Airtel still occupies a significant position in the Indian broadband market (wired + wireless). As of April 2023, it got a 28.72 per cent share (after Jio), according to TRAI data for the month.

Meanwhile, OnlyTech reports that Airtel will offer a Wi-Fi 6 router for Xstream AirFiber 5G. The report adds that Airtel will offer a 6-month semi-annual plan with a speed of 100Mbps for Rs 2,994 (around Rs 499 per month). This is much cheaper than the regular Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. At Rs 499, the plan offers a speed of up to 40 Mbps.

