Alert! Avoid WhatsApp calls from +92 numbers, or you may lose money

India is currently dealing with an increase in online scam cases. Cyber scammers are implementing new ways to trick people and steal money from unsuspecting Internet users. Amid viral work-from-home scams like YouTube and OTP scams, another online scam has come to light recently, where scammers call people on WhatsApp and trick them into giving them money and bank details. These scammers are approaching people with phone numbers beginning with the country code +92 and luring them into their scam by offering them free iPhones and other Apple products.



Recently, TOI reported a case from Ahmedabad where a man lost Rs 7 lakh to a scammer on Instagram who promised to deliver an iPhone 14 for free from Dubai. The scammer contacted the victim on the social media app, saying, "Congratulations! You have won a free iPhone 14 from Bade Bhai and Chhote Bhai. You just pay a small fee of Rs 3000. Use UPI to pay on the given number."

The country code +92 is for Pakistan, and there have been reports of scammers using WhatsApp to target Indian citizens. However, the callers are not from Pakistan. According to the police, for example, in the above case, there is no involvement of any Pakistani person, and the scammers used a virtual number to communicate with the victim and commit fraud.

Thrilled by the offer of a free phone worth Rs 70,000, the victim paid Rs 3,000 as a token fee via UPI on the given number. The next day, the scammers contacted him again, claiming that his iPhone was ready for delivery and the package had arrived at Surat airport. The scammers then demanded an additional Rs 8,000 for the delivery, which the victim unsuspectingly paid. However, after waiting for a while, the victim received nothing. To his worst realization, when he checked his bank account, he discovered that Rs 6.76 lakhs had been fraudulently debited from his performance over a few days. When he tried to call the scammer's number, he was off. Hoping to get a new iPhone for free, the victim sent money to the scammers and even shared his bank details, falling victim to his deceptive tactics.

According to the police, there have been several cases of the 'Bade Bhai' scam, where people receive calls from unknown callers posing as callers from Dubai. But what exactly is this scam, and why do scammers call from a number with the country code +92?

Scammers are using virtual numbers to trick people

For those unfamiliar, the creation of virtual phone numbers, including those beginning with the country code "92" or any other code, is not inherently illegal or fraudulent. Virtual phone numbers are legitimate tools businesses and individuals use for various purposes, such as privacy, marketing, and communication. However, scammers are now exploiting these virtual phone numbers for fraudulent activities.